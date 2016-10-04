The student news site of Emporia State University.
Police Reports from ESU Police and Safety

October 4, 2016Leave a Comment

Sept. 21

Resident assistant in Twin Towers Complex reported several residents in the main lobby smelled of marijuana. HBO.

Sept. 22

Officer stopped KS 328DTS in 1000 Merchant. Verbal warning for wearing headphones while driving.

Officer stopped KS 548JUM in 1200 Market. Verbal warning for defective brake light.

Singular/Trusler Complex zone 1 Fire Trouble. Trusler Hall duct smoke detector 4th floor. Mechanical error.

Ambulance responded to North Twin Tower Room 608 for a previous concussion resulting in a fall. Subject was transported by ambulance to Newman Regional Health.

Singular/Trusler zone 239 Fire. Missing alarm Singular Hall Boiler Room.

Singular/Trusler zone 5 Fire Trouble. 3rd floor shower. Mechanical error.

Officer assisted Kansas Highway Patrol trooper with a car stop on I-35 northbound at mm 128. Operator of vehicle was involved in a fight earlier on the Kansas Turnpike.

Sept. 23

Officer responded to a bicycle accident. Student was transported to the Student Wellness Center. Student was transported to 1201 W 12th- Newman Regional Health.

Student reported damage to his vehicle in Sector 5.

Officer took report of an non-injury accident involving KS 049JFP and KS 351GDV in Sector 5.

Officer assisted Lyon Co. deputy with a call at 2725 W. 18th.

Officer assisted Emporia Police Dept. with a call in 800 Commercial.

Sept. 24

Officer assisted Emporia Police Dept. with a car stop in 1700 Merchant.

Sept. 25

Female student reported an older male subject by WAW Library was shouting out students as they passed by. HBO.

Student Guard reported hearing male voices yelling and a vehicle peeling out in the vicinity of Free Parking. Officer made no contact.

Sept. 26

Officer contacted bicyclist in Sector 2. Verbal warning for a one-way violation in same location.

Officers responded to a non-injury accident involving KS 004JGH in Sector 1.

Officers removed a snake from Butcher Education Center. The snake was released back into nature.

Sept. 27

Male faculty member requested to speak with an officer in Plumb Hall Room 404-P.

