My B&B Experience

Walking into the Emporia Mall last Friday, I didn’t fully know what to expect from the newly renovated movie theater.

Of course, I knew that the focus of B&B Theatre’s advertisements were to promote their newly installed reclining seats.

So even before choosing which movie I actually wanted to watch, I stood in line and wondered whether or not the seats would be comfortable. “I hope they’re not hard and feel cheap,” I kept on thinking to myself.

“Hello, Sir,” said the B&B employee. “What can I help you with?”

I decided to purchase a ticket for “Magnificent 7” and buy my favorite chewy watermelon candy when the employee asked me if I was a member of one of their programs.

Turns out, not only was I a member of their program, but the rewards that I had accumulated up to that point had warranted me a free ticket.

Amongst other free items that I had received included a small popcorn, which was given to all moviegoers at the end of their purchase and a free mint, which was handed out at the end of the movie.

After receiving my movie ticket, candy, popcorn and free water cup, another employee took my ticket and led me past newly installed movie-title monitors that are located just outside of each theater.

Once I finally arrived to the theater and thanked the employee for escorting me, I finally went inside to what I was looking forward to the most: the reclining chairs.

The theater was not packed so I was able to navigate to my seat fairly easily. I turned to the big screen with all of my items in hand and braced myself as I slowly settled into the seat.

To my surprise, the seat felt amazing. It was tolerably soft and it left more than enough elbow space for me and those sitting next to me. Now for the true test: the recline.

Considering the non-reclining chairs that were once in theater, the newly installed reclining chair at the B&B Theatre were more than worth the month or so wait. It reclined slowly and set me up perfectly to watch the movie that I had come to see.

All in all, “Magnificent 7” proved to be a subpar film that seriously disappointed me.

My movie experience was saved with the help of the B&B staff’s courteous service and the upgraded seats that allow Emporians to relax, recline and enjoy the magic of the movies.