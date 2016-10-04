Students, Hyeonji Kim, freshmen
business major, and Jieun Ko,
freshmen chemistry major, read
the tag sign on Corky yesterday
afternoon in front of Plumb Hall.
Neither Kim nor Ko have noticed
the sign before. The tags are part
of the Emporia State University
Student Foundations’ “Thank a
Giver” celebration, which occurs
each year. The celebration is to
thank people who donated money
to the ESU Foundation, which
helped to pay for things around
campus, such as pianos, sports
equipment and building maintenance.
