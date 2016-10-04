The student news site of Emporia State University.
Filed under Entertainment

Abigail Ponce, Photo Editor • October 4, 2016Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Students, Hyeonji Kim, freshmen business major, and Jieun Ko, freshmen chemistry major, read the tag sign on Corky yesterday afternoon in front of Plumb Hall. Neither Kim nor Ko have noticed the sign before. The tags are part of the Emporia State University Student Foundations’ “Thank a Giver” celebration, which occurs each year. The celebration is to thank people who donated money to the ESU Foundation, which helped to pay for things around campus, such as pianos, sports equipment and building maintenance.

Students, Hyeonji Kim, freshmen
business major, and Jieun Ko,
freshmen chemistry major, read
the tag sign on Corky yesterday
afternoon in front of Plumb Hall.
Neither Kim nor Ko have noticed
the sign before. The tags are part
of the Emporia State University
Student Foundations’ “Thank a
Giver” celebration, which occurs
each year. The celebration is to
thank people who donated money
to the ESU Foundation, which
helped to pay for things around
campus, such as pianos, sports
equipment and building maintenance.

Print Friendly

Leave a Comment

To comment on portions of The Bulletin’s website, commenters are required to enter a legitimate email address and first and/or last name before a comment can be published. The Bulletin reserves the right to delete any content deemed inappropriate or inflammatory. Any content judged racist, sexist, vulgar, obscene or objectionable will not be included on The Bulletin’s website. Furthermore, The Bulletin will not publish any content wherein the commenter fraudulently assumes an identity not his/her own. The Bulletin will only disclose user information in the event that it is required to do so by law to protect its own well-being or the well-being of The Bulletin‘s users. Other than those exceptions where The Bulletin determines that it is essential to disclose user information, The Bulletin maintains that it will not divulge personal information (username, email address) to third parties.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA Image
*

Other stories filed under Entertainment

Spoon’s Tasty Corner: China Dragon: Better than RuYi
Spoon’s Tasty Corner: China Dragon: Better than RuYi
Spoon’s Tasty Corner: How Great is Pumpkin Spice Anyway?
Spoon’s Tasty Corner: How Great is Pumpkin Spice Anyway?
Civil rights attorney Fred Gray speaks out on racism during ESU visit
Civil rights attorney Fred Gray speaks out on racism during ESU visit
Hornet bucks: a new way to pay

The Memorial Union offers two programs to Hornets that allow them to get deals on dining and shopping in the Memorial Union. Hornet Bucks and the Com...

Wagon Wheel: Bar and Grill
Wagon Wheel: Bar and Grill
The student news site of Emporia State University.