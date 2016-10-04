Spoon’s Tasty Corner: China Dragon: Better than RuYi
Last year, one of my favorite places to eat was RuYi, a Chinese restaurant on commercial street. The food was good, the restaurant was cheap and the location was close to campus. Since then the restaurant has closed, and I was left to find a new Chinese restaurant to fill my needs. Luckily for me, China Dragon opened in the same spot as RuYi, 1113 Commercial St., and luckier for me, it is exponentially better than RuYi ever was.
There are select items that I always get from Chinese restaurants, that are my favorites, but I always try somet h i n g new. At C h i n a Dragon , I ordered crab rangoons, one of my favorite Chinese dishes, fried wontons, chicken lo mein, beef and broccoli, egg drop soup and fried rice.
Fried wontons were not something I had tried before, and I was pleasantly surprised. Once I was able to get past the appearance of them, I discovered they are actually quite tasty. At $2.60 for six, they are cheap enough that I would definitely recommend them, even if you aren’t sure you’d like them.
T h e egg drop soup here is awesome. Alt h o u g h I’ve enjoyed pretty much every egg drop soup I’ve had at any Chinese restaurant I’ve ever been to, there was something special about this one. It had a significantly stronger flavor than egg drop soups from other restaurants, but it wasn’t overwhelming, just extremely yummy.
The fried rice wasn’t anything to write home about but, it was okay. I can’t really complain but there wasn’t anything special about it.
The chicken lo mein was amazing and the brown sauce on top of it was absolutely perfect. The noodles were cooked perfectly, and there was an ample variety of meat and vegetables.
The beef and broccoli was super subpar. The beef was very tough and hard to chew. Additionally, the broccoli wasn’t completely cooked all the way through. The brown sauce on the dish, however, was amazing.
Crab rangoons, as I mentioned earlier, are one of my favorite dishes, and let me tell you, the ones at China Dragon are pretty freakin’ amazing! These are way better than the ones RuYi made. They actually have an ample amount of filling within the rangoon, and they don’t skimp, which is great!
Overall, I give China Dragon four spoons, out of five. The food is tasty and it’s a reasonably priced place to eat, but a couple of their
