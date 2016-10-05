The good, the bad, and the ugly of coaching

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

In recent years, we have seen more and more stories surface regarding the firing of coaches due to physical and verbal abuse. Coaches like legendary Indiana head basketball coach, Bob Knight, and former University of South Florida Head football coach, Jim Leavitt, both very successful at their jobs, were given the boot after speculation of abuse came to light.

Now, I didn’t ever really understand the word “abuse” in sports.

I must admit that growing up playing sports, I didn’t see how a coach being hard on his players could be “abuse.” We were always taught to be tough, and that toughness makes you a good player. If that meant taking a few harsh words from your coach, so be it. We were supposed to shrug it off and get ready for the next play.

For the most part, I have been pretty fortunate to have some extremely good coaches throughout my sports career, ones that have challenged and disciplined me, yet been positive influences in my life. I want coaches that will tell me when I do wrong. I want coaches that will play whoever they feel gives the team the best chance to win, even if that’s not me. I want sports to be, quite honestly, not fun sometimes. Why? Because when you overcome the adversity, it makes the game even more fun.

But there is a fine line.

Even as an athlete, I often found myself defending those coaches in the news or even those coaches that the people around me mentioned. While I am not denying the fact both physical and verbal abuse are a very real issue in the sports world, I couldn’t help but think that just maybe, the coach wasn’t out of line in some cases. Did he really deserve to get fired…or were the players just a little soft?

As I’m now a little older and a little more experienced, having played a couple seasons of college sports myself, I now know how real coaching abuse can be. While I could talk about the detrimental effects it has on athletes, I’d rather take a different route because for every coach out there screaming hurtful things to his players, grabbing their jerseys and throwing chairs in the locker-room, there is a great one.

A great coach builds you up, not tears you down. They point out your mistakes, but encourage and trust you not to make them again. They let you know when you’ve done good and what you as an individual can bring to the table.

A great coach sees your potential. They know what you are capable of and focus on that rather than your downfalls. They push you every day to reach that potential and never let you settle for less than you can achieve.

A great coach can communicate. Instead of leaving his athletes wondering where they stand, a great coach creates open communication. No one should be scared of talking to their coach regularly, whether it be about sports or something else.

A great coach expects and gives respect. Respect is a two-way street. Players should always respect their coaches, but players should be treated in the same manner. While I realize profanity is sometimes inevitable during an intense situation, dropping the f-bomb every other word is uncalled for.

A great coach is always learning. While we as athletes are constantly learning new things and becoming better players and people, so are coaches. A great coach self-reflects to see where he or she can become better.

A great coach is innovative and knowledgeable. Finding new ways to showcase their ideas and concepts is something all great coaches do. A good coach has knowledge of the sport, but a great coach knows how to relay it to players in a way they will easily understand.

Finally, a great coach cares. A great coach realizes the bigger picture. Believe it or not, there is life outside of sports. We all need help sometimes, and having a coach that truly cares about you as a player and a person makes all the difference in the world.

All of these qualities have been displayed by some great coaches in my life and I couldn’t be happier to have the ones that I do here at Emporia State. While I’ve gotten to experience many coaching styles over the years, good and bad, there’s been lessons in each. Just maybe, we need to experience some of those not-so-good coaches to make us even more thankful for all of the great ones.