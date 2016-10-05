Emporia State soccer grabs first MIAA win against Central Oklahoma

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Emporia State soccer broke their three-game losing streak and handed Central Oklahoma their first MIAA loss with a 2-0 victory in Edmond last Sunday. It was the first MIAA win for the Hornets this season.

Both teams struggled through a scoreless first half although the Broncos outshot the Hornets 12-2 in the first frame. Astrid Buttner-Costa, sophomore goalkeeper, made her season debut and recorded five saves for ESU in the opening 45 minutes.

In the 57th minute Emily Haselwood, senior defender, scored off a corner kick from Maddie Taylor, freshman midfielder, to give the Hornets a 1-0 lead. Nicole Dietrich, freshman forward, found Kennedy Hoffman, freshman forward, who converted after a scrum in front of the goal to give Emporia State a 2-0 lead in the 72nd minute.

Emporia State was outshot 16-4 in the match, but was able to convert on two of their three shots on the goal. Buttner-Costa held UCO scoreless with seven saves.

The Hornets (3-5-2, 1-2-0 in the MIAA) will be back in action on Friday, October 7 against Southwest Baptist. Kickoff from the ESU Pitch is scheduled for 3:00 p.m.