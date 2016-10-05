The student news site of Emporia State University.
Hornet volleyball falls to #17 Ichabods in five sets

Derrick Duncan, Sports Writer • October 5, 2016Leave a Comment

The Emporia State volleyball team forced five sets against #17 Washburn at home Tuesday, falling to the Ichabods 3-2 (26-24, 26-24, 20-25, 17-25, 15-17). It was the first time the Turnpike Tussle was decided in five sets since 2011.

The first set was tied 24-24 after a kill from the Ichabods, but Jamie Hauptman, sophomore outside hitter, answered and put the Hornets at another match point. The match was decided on a block from Danika Burton, senior middle hitter, and Josie Williams, senior outside hitter.

Towards the end of the second set, Williams gave the Hornets their first set point at 24-23 with a kill. The Ichabods came back and tied it, but a block from Hauptman and Burton gave Emporia another set point at 25-24. The set was given to the Hornets off an Ichabod attacking error.

Emporia State was unable to finish the job as Washburn won the final three sets in back-and forth fashion.

Williams recorded 18 kills, 18 digs, and five blocks to lead the Hornets. She was followed by Shayla Cotman, senior right side hitter, with 14 kills. Burton also reached double digits with 11 kills, and nearly missing a double-double with nine block assists. Allie Maloney, freshman defensive specialist, had a game-high 38 digs, as Emma Dixon, freshman setter, led with 31 assists.

The Lady Hornets (9-9, 2-4 in the MIAA) will be back home Friday for a match against Fort Hays State. Game time is slated for 7 p.m.

