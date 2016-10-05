Millennials Don’t Exist

I am considered a millennial.

In fact, most students here at Emporia State are millennials. The timeline for millennials varies based on where you look, however, the most common seems to be between 1980 and 2000. This means that anyone born during this time frame is a millennial.

People born in 1980 are around 36-years-old now. This means the oldest members of the millennial generation could be married and have children. I don’t consider a single mother who is working her butt off to feed her children as entitled. I don’t think that a married couple that has decided to return to college while working full-time jobs and taking care of their children are lazy. And I definitely don’t find an 18 to 25-year-old struggling to feed themselves, sleep, complete all their assignments and attempt to have a social life, as lazy.

Time Magazine released an issue in 2013 titled “The Me Me Me Generation.” The cover actually says, “Millennials are lazy, entitled narcissists who still live with their parents.” The cover also features a picture of a white, female who is taking selfies using her cellphone. The magazine’s version of someone our age is not correct. We have one of the most diverse generation, so it is not fair to assume “white girls” are the only people who were born between 1980 and 2000.

Adam Conover, host and star of Adam Ruins Everything from Collegehumor and TruTV spoke at a conference to teach people how to market toward millennials.The focus of Conover’s show is to disprove common myths in society, such as the marketing scam behind engagement rings, the real reason that brides wear white and more. This is exactly what he does during this presentation.

Conover says that generations as a whole do not exist. They are made up. Generations themselves aren’t even used by the census department. The idea of generations came from writers who want to make a profit. The two men, Neil Howe and William Strauss, who came up with the term millennial as a name for the generation made a ton of money from it.

The stereotypes people use to describe us are not even correct. 61% of graduating seniors had internships and half were not paid, according to Conover, which means that we are not entitled. It means that companies are taking advantage of us. Using a chart in his presentation, Conover explains that 52% of millennials want to be good parents while a whopping 1% want to be famous.

Another common stereotype that Conover mentions in his presentation is that “Millennials are always on their phones.” Well, everyone is always on their phone. I see people of all ages walking around with their nose in their phone, so this cannot be blamed on only us. With the way technology works, it allows us to communicate with our friends and family that are miles away from us.

This concept of us does not represent who we really are. We are not lazy. We are not entitled. We are students. We are parents. We stay up late trying to finish homework or study for tests.

The worst part of this stereotype is that it allows educators, marketing teams and potential employers to judge us based off of these untrue ideas. This can cause them to falsely represent us in the classroom or the workplace. That is not who we are because the concept of the millennial is a stereotype and if you look down on someone based off of that stereotype then it is you who is the narsissist.