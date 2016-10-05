The Perception of Perfection

What does it mean to be perfect?

Does it mean getting an A on every paper? A 100% on every test? Is that even attainable? College students are facing a lot of stress and part of that is due to this idea that we have to be perfect. We have to work hard to prepare for the real world after we graduate.

The expectation put on students to make few mistakes all while taking multiple classes, participating in different clubs and working a part time job is crazy. We all have to have priorities, and sometimes, things happen. Things pop up or we have off days. That’s okay. If anything, college is the best time in your life to make mistakes and have days where you aren’t feeling as good as you normally do.

This idea of perfection can cause students to work too hard or for too long and to lose out on much needed sleep. If you do have a lot going on from homework to clubs to a job, you might feel like you have to be great at everything. In order to do that, you might feel like sleep is for the weak. There’s even a culture in this country where sleeping less is seen as a good thing. It’s assumed that the less you sleep, the better you are. The more you sleep, the lazier you are.

I think that’s bullshit. Sleep is a necessary part of life, and too much sleep deprivation can significantly decrease your productivity. Sleep is not for the weak. Getting enough hours of sleep each night will benefit you, and it might even help your GPA.

The pressure to be perfect is something that can come from our parents, professors, friends and even ourselves. The problem with striving to be perfect is that it is a lofty goal. According to Oxford dictionary, perfection is defined as “having all the required or desirable elements, qualities or characteristics; as good as it’s possible to be.” I understand wanting to be as good as you can, but also, we all need to remember that there will always be something we can improve upon and learn from.

When you think about what it means to be perfect, think about what that might mean for you. Do you really want to stress about not getting straight A’s on your next report card? Yeah, that’s an accomplishment, but is that perfection, and the stress that comes with it, worth it in the end?

Work hard to do your best in school and in other parts of your life, but know that it’s okay to make mistakes. You don’t have to be the best all of the time. Play up your strengths and do your best to work on your weaknesses. Next time someone tells you that you are perfect, take it with a grain of salt.

Because is anyone really perfect?