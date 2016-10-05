Sodexo: Learn Some Customer Service

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Does anyone else find themselves having to plan their life around the hours at the Hornet’s Nest? I do and it’s ridiculous.

I get off work at 5 p.m. every day, and two out of the five weekdays I’m lucky if I get the chance to get into the caf for dinner, due to weekly meetings at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. for the couple of on-campus activities I’ve gotten involved in.

I’m not the only one facing this problem.

Having a “late” dinner past 7 p.m. isn’t some out-of-the-ordinary ritual some of us choose to have, it’s the result of living a busy college life, or mother nature holding off on that “I’m hungry” reminder, due to a big lunch.

The same is true for the weekend brunch hours. Not everyone sleeps in until almost noon, whether that be a choice or not. It would be nice to eat a full breakfast at 9 a.m. on Sunday, instead of counting down the minutes with the number of times my stomach growls until 11 a.m. rolls around.

Or is the extension of operation hours an irrational thought? After all, a student who is paying over $3,000 for one year of “all-access” to the caf deserves just that, all-access.

And how about the fact that Buzzcotti, or perhaps more importantly, the Hornet Express are not open on the weekends?

These two locations are convenient because they offer another option other than the caf, and are easy to grab and go. Does it being the weekend mean college students no longer need options and convenience? If HX and Buzzcotti could open on Saturdays and Sundays, it would at least help make up for the fact that weekend hours at the caf are strange.

It would also be much appreciated if a meal swipe could be used at HX instead of in the caf. This would particularly benefit students with the 9 or 14 meals a week. Otherwise, those dining dollars could subtract quickly for one who chooses HX over the caf often.

Quite frankly, the list of grievances in regards to the caf, HX and Buzzcotti could continue for more than just one page. But it’s not enough for us to simply complain.

Let me remind you that in fact, you currently have the power to provide direct feedback on your thoughts about the caf and other services. Sodexo is conducting a survey (that was sent to your gmail) through October 12.

Although the questions on this survey tend to be generic, it is our ticket to making our opinions matter. We pay way too much to receive poor services from Sodexo that don’t satisfy our needs as busy college students. Something needs to change and it needs to change soon, because if we’re receiving our money’s worth in a higher education, we deserve the same value in our dining experience.