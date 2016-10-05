The cost of convenience

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Emporia State University art students have expressed concern for the cost of art supplies sold in the memorial union bookstore, as well as the short amount of time allotted to purchase supplies by the time they are given the list of required supplies.

“There’s definitely been complaints about things you have to have for class when they would be cheaper at other places like Hobby Lobby or Michaels, so it’s kinda rough cause you know that they’re cheaper but it’s just not available,” said Abby Ausherman, senior art education major.

The art supply list is provided oftentimes in the class syllabi and handed out the first day of classes, according to Sarah Richardson, senior graphic design and painting major.

“You’re given the book and supplies and you need it maybe the next class period or by the next week and it’s not always easy to find supplies that are best for you,” Richardson said.

Students feel pressured to find and purchase their supplies in time, and those who do not purchase from the bookstore sometimes go to online vendors, but shipping can prove a problem.

“Usually you have to order it that day if you want it to all come in at the right time,” Ausherman said.

Several art students believe if the list were given some time in advance, rather than the first day of classes, it would save them time and money to find the supplies from various vendors, rather than buying from the bookstore solely out of convenience.

“Students should be able to know what they need a week ahead, so on the first day they can show up with their materials and their books,” Richardson said.

“I ended up getting a cheaper camera because I was looking for it ahead of time, otherwise it wouldn’t have been on sale and I would have had to get it right away,” Ausherman said.

For students without modes of transportation, the bookstore becomes their only supplier outside of online vendors, and the costs can add up, according to Ian Bain, senior art major.

“I have no way of getting those other supplies because I do not own a car, so students like me are stuck paying far more than they should have to for art supplies,” Bain said, who has spent roughly $600 on art supplies alone over the past two semesters.

Richardson has also spent a lot of money on supplies.

“I would estimate roughly between three and four hundred dollars,” Richardson said. “If I added in all the paints I already have, I’d add another hundred.”

The MU bookstore, a Barnes & Noble college division, however, does not control the prices of art supplies. “They’re priced through our home office or the vendors themselves,” Shanda Hendricks, assistant manager of the Memorial Union Bookstore, said. “I have three vendors I get them from, C2F, Dick Blick Art Materials and Macpherson Art.”

ESU’s Art department does whatever it can to cut costs for its students, but admits good art supplies can be expensive, according to Eric Conrad, art department chair and professor of foundations.

“In general, Emporia State University studio supply costs are actually lower than many other schools, and we try to buy things in bulk whenever possible,” Conrad said.

In response to student concerns over the cost of supplies, Conrad believes students should keep their options open and find the best deals they can, but also suggests that the convenience the bookstore offers is worth the price.