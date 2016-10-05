64th Annual William Allen White Children’s Book Award

Members of the emporia theatre company, Courtney Romero, senior theatre major, Linsey Albee, sophomore Spanish major, and Alyssa Grissom, senior English major, perform a scene from “The Boy on the Porch,” by Sharon Creech Saturday in Preston Family Room, where Jacob discovers jelly beans. The company also performed a live version of the board game featured in “Escape from Mr. Lemoncello’s Library” by Chris Grabenstein, where volunteers from the audience were invited to play. (Abigail Ponce)

Author of “The Boy on the Porch,” Sharon Creech, signs a student’s book in Phi Delta Kappa as a part of many activities held Saturday morning. Creech traveled from Switzerland to attend the 64th Annual William Allen White Children’s Book Awards. (Abigail Ponce)

Vivian Lara introduces and awards this year’s 6th-8th grade winning author of “Escape from Mr. Lemoncello’s Library,” Chris Grabenstein on Saturday in Webb Hall. Grabenstein announced in his acceptance speech that Nickelodeon is producing the movie to his book that will premiere in 2017. (Abigail Ponce)

Executive director of the William Allen White Children's Book Awards and dean of university libraries and archives, Michelle Hammond, awards a Weskan Elementary representative as the school that traveled the farthest distance to attend. Forty-three schools across Kansas attended the ceremony. (Abigail Ponce)