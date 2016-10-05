Diversity office changes name to be more inclusive
The Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion went through several name changes within the last twenty years, the most recent occurring in Jan. of 2016. Jason Bosch, director of Memorial Union and student involvement, and Jason Brooks, assistant dean of students, were two of the people involved with the name change.
“Back in the early nineties the office name was the Office of Multicultural Student Programs,” said Brooks. “I believe the name slightly changed around the early 2000s to Office of Multicultural Affairs. Until I believe two years ago, we went from the Office of Multicultural Affairs to the Office of Diversity and Inclusion…We’re now considered the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.”
Deanna Williams, director of diversity programs, said the name had already been changed before she was hired in June.
While the name change from Multicultural Affairs to Diversity and Inclusion happened in 2014, according to Bosch, the “equity” was added to the name in Jan. of this year.
The name was changed because both Bosch and Brooks felt that the name was not all-inclusive and was giving people the idea that the group was only for specific groups.
“It probably makes a lot more sense to talk about the comparison between Multicultural Affairs and Diversity and Inclusion,” Brooks said. “Because in the past we’ve always had students who have heard the term “multicultural affairs” and they automatically assume “well, you know, that’s meant for students of color only” and trying to break that perception was extremely hard because you see “multicultural” and you think African-American, Hispanic, Asian-American, Indigenous Native, even international students and stuff, but we actually serve a larger population than just our underrepresented student populations.”
The name change was important for the office to stay relevant with the changing times, according to Brooks.
“We felt like we needed a name that was broader in nature and represented the broader scope of the different student populations that the office served and a lot of other campuses had gone through a similar transition,” said Bosch.
When asked if there was a difference between “equity” and “equality” Brooks and Bosch gave the same example. If you have three people, each of drastically different heights, trying to watch a game from behind a fence, you would give them each a box of the same height to stand on and that would be equality. Equity would be giving each of the three people different amounts of boxes that would allow them to see over the fence.
