Slam poet spreads message of self-respect
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
An open mic was held on Wednesday night in the Memorial Union, with guest poet Ebony Stewart, who recited a few of her own poems to inspire the audience.
Ebony Stewart is a former Sexual Health Education teacher from Texas, who writes slam poetry and tours the country to share her work.
“My purpose is always to be honest and true, and share my work with people so it’s relatable,” said Stewart. “It shows that I’m a person, that I’m human, and we’re all in this life together. Poetry is like breathing for me; it allows me to be honest about myself.”
Some of her inspirations include James Baldwin, Maya Angelou, and Lucille Clifton.
An example of Stewart’s message is from her poem “Eve,” which says that “anyone who thinks women are delicate and breakable can’t remember the ways in which they were born.”
The event was run by the Union Activities Council.
“I think that everything Ebony stands for is important. I think it’s important to have conversations about relationships and other things that might make people uncomfortable, to make people comfortable with being uncomfortable,” said Megan McReynolds, member of UAC and sophomore elementary education major. “Getting to see someone who is genuinely passionate about the topic their teaching and doing it in a way that is inspiring for other people is really cool.”
At the end of the night, Stewart held an open Q&A for students and faculty in attendance.
Leave a Comment
To comment on portions of The Bulletin’s website, commenters are required to enter a legitimate email address and first and/or last name before a comment can be published. The Bulletin reserves the right to delete any content deemed inappropriate or inflammatory. Any content judged racist, sexist, vulgar, obscene or objectionable will not be included on The Bulletin’s website. Furthermore, The Bulletin will not publish any content wherein the commenter fraudulently assumes an identity not his/her own. The Bulletin will only disclose user information in the event that it is required to do so by law to protect its own well-being or the well-being of The Bulletin‘s users. Other than those exceptions where The Bulletin determines that it is essential to disclose user information, The Bulletin maintains that it will not divulge personal information (username, email address) to third parties.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.