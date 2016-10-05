Susan Fowler Speaks at Pre-Law Club Meeting

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Lyon County Democratic public chair, Susan Fowler, made a guest appearance last Thursday at the Pre-Law Club meeting to speak about her campaign for the 17th seat in the Kansas State Senate.

During the meeting, Fowler discussed her emphasis on the restoration of public education funding and her desire to repeal the tax bills of 2012-2013.

“My main reason for running is to rebuild our economy,” said Fowler. “My hope is to restore Kansas to the state constitution, a government run by the people.”

Pre-law Club students had plenty of questions to ask Fowler, as she expanded on her stance in these issues.

“I was very impressed by Susan Fowler,” said Nick Blessing, senior political science major. “After listening to her speak, I am less skeptical about her winning the 17th seat.”

Megan Hilbish, co-president of the pre-law club and senior double major in political science and crime and delinquency studies, was also impressed by Fowler.

“She really knows her stuff for not being in politics long,” said Hilbish. “Through pre-law club, students gets the chance to listen to speakers such as judges, attorneys, law professors and even political candidates, like Fowler. We also take trips to law schools.”

Hilbish credited political science professor, Phil Kelly, for doing a great job of keeping pre-law students on track to grad school.

Upcoming events for the pre-law club include viewing the second presidential debate on Sunday. The club also plans to have a bake sale on Oct. 25-26 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. in the Union Square, in order to raise funds for possible trips this school year.