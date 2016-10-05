Edward Snowden documentary viewing for Banned Books Week

ESU students and faculty gather for a screening of “Citizenfour” put on by the student chapter of the American library association and sigma tau delta last Thursday in in Webb Hall. The documentary and biography was released in 2014 depicting the acts of Edward Snowden.

The Student Chapter of the American Library Association (SCALA) showed the documentary, “Citizenfour,” as part of Banned Books Week last Thursday in Webb Hall. Less than ten people came to the viewing.

“Citizenfour” is a documentary from 2014 showing the process in which Edward Snowden leaked classified information about the United States’ government spying on its citizens.

“It (“Citizenfour”) exposes both sides of an information policy issue which is kinda at the heart of Banned Books Week,” said James Walther, assistant professor of library and information management.

Banned Books Week’s purpose is to “celebrate intellectual freedom” according to Jill Cook, graduate student in the master of library science program.

The crowd was made up of students and faculty. C. Emmer, professor of philosophy, has seen the film three times and said that current events have made parts of the film “ironic.”

“For example, the Washington Post, that we saw them breaking stories,” said Emmer. “They just came out with an editorial within the last two weeks saying they felt that Edward Snowden should come back and be prosecuted. Which is rather shocking because he actually didn’t publish any information. They published the information and won Pulitzer Prizes for publishing the information. He published nothing. He just provided them with the material, so they’re turning on a source for the Pulitzer winning journalism.”

The documentary lasted until about 9 p.m. and after the end of the showing, a drawing for an amazon gift card was done. Sam Juarez, junior chemistry major, won the gift card. Juarez said he got out of the documentary that the United States is a “shady country.”

“I came to watch it for extra credit for philosophy,” Juarez said. “He also talked about it and said this guy leaked secrets from the government. I thought that was pretty interesting only I walked in late because I had to work, so I caught the last half of it. I thought it was a pretty crazy story.”