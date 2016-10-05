First Hip-Hop Concert at ESU a Hit

Jonnie Tie Dye crosses the stage during a concert on Saturday in Albert Taylor Hall. Jonnie Tie Dye, along with Silent Que and DJ Smitty, were brought to Emporia State by the Union Activities Council and the Black Student Union, and performed the entire track list of their new album, “Under the Turnbuckle,” as well as multiple cover songs.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Albert Taylor Hall was filled with energy as beats were dropped by St. Louis hip-hop artists Jonnie Tie Dye, Silent Que & DJ Smitty last Saturday. This free concert was the first of its kind at ESU.

Jonnie, Que and Smitty performed some of hip-hop’s greatest hits, as well as their own original works.

“The performers were extremely grateful for the opportunity to come to Emporia State and I plan on bringing them back next year for our next hip-hop Concert,” said Deanna Williams, director of the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

With the recent killings of black males by police officers, Williams said that the purpose of organizing the concert was to give students a night of fun, without focusing on everything else.

“I had a total blast at the concert,” said freshman elementary education major, Alexis Humm. “Hip-hop is one of my favorite genres so I’m glad ESU put this on.”

Host Brittany Maxwell, sophomore communication major, also had a good time.

“It was really cool meeting Jonnie, Silent Que and DJ Smitty,” Maxwell said. “I would love for them to come back again!”