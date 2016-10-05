Humid summer breeds mildew in Frederickson Theatre

The Fredrickson theatre, located in Roosevelt Hall, undergoes clean up of mildew/mold found near the entranceways and stage doors on Tuesday at ESU. The cleanup has been in action since before the fall semester started.

Over the summer, mildew appeared in the Frederickson Theatre, but has since been taken care of.

“A service request was issued to address the appearance of mildew on some chairs and equipment in the back stage area of Fredrickson Theatre. Building Services went over and found some mildew forming on some chairs. They treated and cleaned these chairs,” said Mark Runge, director of university facilities.

Over the summer, outdoor temperatures stayed consistently in the high 90’s, and according to Runge, the Fredrickson Theatre was air conditioned and stayed at about 70 degrees.

These differences in air temperature along with humidity between the two spaces allowed for condensation to form on cool surfaces in the theatre.

“This introduction of a wet surface created the start of mildew to begin,” Runge said.

The summer theatre season creates problems for the company since they have to begin building for the next show while also running the current show that night.

“During the summertime, we’re building in one space and performing in another. We’re moving things around, in and out of shops and when the air is as damp as it is you can run into problems,” Jim Bartruff, director of the theatre department, said.

One solution to the problem is to not prop the doors open for extended periods of time.

“Our HVAC supervisor advised the department not to prop open the outside doors for any long period of time, and they agreed,” Runge said.

Since the initial request was filed and taken care of, there have been no additional reports of mildew.

“We just addressed it early and took care of it. Everything ended up working out okay,” Bartruff said.

Bartruff said he was grateful for the assistance of Building Services and all they do to keep facilities up and running.

“Behind the scenes, people aren’t always aware about how much they do to keep our places up, and clean and comfortable,” Bartruff said.