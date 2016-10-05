Faculty Senate updated on the University’s Budgets and roll as a “trailblazer” in performance based model request by KBOR

Diana Kuhlman, associate vice president of finance and director of the budget office, delivers an update on the operating budget for the 2017 fiscal year at the faculty senate meeting on Tuesday in Preston Family Room. Kuhlman made handouts including a pie chart showing that students fund a cumulative estimate of 43.2% of the university’s budget compared to the 31.8% of state funding.

After the passing of the weapons policy on concealed carry, the faculty senate sat down to discuss and hear a report from Diana Kuhlmann, associate vice president of finance and director of the budget office, concerning the annual operating budget for the university. They also discussed how Emporia State University will comply with a request by the Kansas Board of Regents to attempt a model of “performance based budgeting,” making it the only state institution to comply with the request since Pittsburg State University backed out.

“When we submitted this (budget) a couple weeks ago we’re actually asking for money already for 2018 and 2019 and we’re just three months into 2017,” Kuhlmann said. “This request…when the legislature convenes in January is what they will be deciding on what their going to allocate to the universities, and actually all state agencies for the year that begins next July 1.”

Referring to a pie chart attached to a document handed out at the meeting, about 32 percent of the money for the operating budget comes from state appropriations (money from the state of Kansas) with about 30 percent of the budget coming from student tuition, according to Kuhlman.

“Those two pieces of the budget are coming very close together and it has come close and closer over the last six to ten years,” Kuhlman said. “It use to be quite the spread that this blue piece from the state, as a state institution, supported a lot more of our budget and the tuition piece was a narrower slice. If you take the tuition piece, and what I’m going to call brown (student fees)…and combine it with tuition, now our students are supporting more of our budget then the state as a state institution.”

This is something that could be seen in a private institution or in a municipal where the students are having to bare more of the burden, but has been the move in the state of Kansas that more and more of the budget for state universities is being paid by student tuition, according to Kuhlman.

“This budget right here is what I would call balanced at the moment, but it reflects the fact that we took a three percent cut coming into this year, 855 thousand dollars, from the state as well as this fall’s enrollment were down,” Kuhlman said. “Typically what we try to do when we assemble our budget is assume stable enrollments and the only change in our tuition revenue source would be increased rates to our students, which this year was about 4.94 percent. Knowing that we would probably be facing declining enrollment for fall, we went ahead and did a downward projection and took about a little over a half a million dollars out, 563 thousand dollars and that the was equivalent to about 166 students.”

In order to “squeeze” the budget in the short term without taking positions, reducing any operating budgets or reduced departments, the university has used funds that are built into the budget but have yet to be distributed to absorb that cost of about 1.4 million dollars, according to Kuhlman.

“If some of this is short term, what I mean by short term is that enrollments may come back up, or if the state’s fiscal health improves and we get some of our money back, we don’t want to be making long term, more drastic decisions that could ultimately be reversed a year from now,” Kuhlman said. “We are going to have to adjust our budget going into next year, there are just no if, then’s or but’s about it anymore. We’re three months into the year and our state revenues are down 67 million dollars in the current year.”

A couple years ago the legislature got involved and capped the amount of tuition that can be increased by universities before removing the cap last year but there are rumors that may try to do that again along with an additional five percent cut, according to Kuhlman.

The cap on tuition was supposedly removed thanks to the Kansas Board of Regents discussing with the legislature and making it clear that the board sets the tuition rates, according to Kuhlman.

“My impression was that the state said if we had done certain things with our tuition then they would remove that cap.” said Rob Catlett, vice president of the faculty senate, director of the center for economic education, and assistant professor of mathematics and economics.

It was later clarified that an informal discussion concerning that if a university exceeded the cap they would no longer be able to have their budgets cuts but the actual enabling line for fee setting is tied to CPI (consumer price index) which was then changed this year, according to Kuhlman.

ESU was chosen by the Board of Regents to be a “trailblazer” in seeing if performance based budgeting works for the Kansas institutes with a goal to show that the model does not work for the universities, according to Kuhlman.

The project was to include two universities, both ESU and Pittsburg State University, but Pitt State “backed off,” leaving ESU to comply, according to David Cordle, provost and vice president for academic affairs.

“We not only have to balance our expenditures but we also have to grow our revenue and draw our enrollments and recruit and retain our students.” Kuhlman said.

The next faculty senate meeting will be at 3:30 p.m. in the Preston Family room on Oct. 18.