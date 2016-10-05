More than blood donated at blood drive

Kayla Denlinger, sophomore athletic training major, is being prepared to donate blood by Aisha Keita, phlebotomist and volunteer for the American Red Cross yesterday in Webb Hall. The blood drive was hosted by the ESU caduceus society.

The Red Cross Blood Drive played host to donations of both blood and time on Oct. 4 and 5 in Webb Hall of the Memorial Union

The drive was open to students, staff, and community members alike.

“We’ve had a really good turn out with this. We get a lot of walk-in’s and we have 12 donor slots an hour to help us meet our goal,” Colin Dallimore, caduceus society secretary and junior biochemistry and molecular biology major, said.

According to the caduceus society president, Abby Brown, junior biology major, the goal of the drive was to reach 145 units donated over the two days.

“If I remember right, our goal is to reach 76 units on Tuesday and to get another 69 on Wednesday,” Brown said.

Those interested in donating had the opportunity to reserve an appointment time online prior to the drive, or to walk during the hours the drive was held.

“We generally fill up all of the appointments and then people walking by see the signs and want to donate so they just come in as walk-in’s,” Dallimore said.

With 20 percent of blood donations coming from schools, according to Dallimore, participation from students is encouraged.

“This is only my second time donating, but I started donating because I found out my blood type is O negative and I felt obligated because it’s the most needed,” said Cheyanne Tucker, senior secondary education biology and psychology major.

Even though some students aren’t eligible to donate blood, they find ways to involve themselves in other ways.

“I’m not eligible to donate, but volunteering at a drive is something I can do to directly help people. I volunteered at blood drives when I was in high school and it just kind of carried over,” Olivia Towner, volunteer and sophomore political science major, said.

Regardless of how they are involved, the message from students who participated was a universal one.

“I mean, I donate to help people. It helps those in need,” Tucker said.

“It’s not something we can produce in a lab yet, so we need people to donate,” Dallimore said.

There will be another blood drive during the spring semester for those who are interested, or who were not able to participate in this drive.