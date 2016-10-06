The student news site of Emporia State University.
Filed under Latin@s, Noticiario

Students get colorful at tye dye run

Allie Crome, Photographer • October 6, 2016Leave a Comment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






  • Un grupo de estudiantes (izquierda arriba) se acercan para una foto mientras celebran que completaron el 5K alrededor del campus. Miembros de la comunidad de Emporia, como tambiÃ©n los estudiantes de Emporia participaron en la colorida carrera. (Allie Crome)
  • Un corredor (Izquierda) levanta sus brazos en anticipaciÃ³n para no ser rociado por el polvo colorido, cercanamente seguido por otros participantes. Los voluntarios se reunieron en cinco estaciones diferentes de la ruta, lanzando polvo colorido a los corredores. (Allie Crome)
  • Una combinaciÃ³n de corredores y voluntarios (arriba) celebran el tÃ©rmino de la carrera Nitty Gritty Tie Die Run con un festival de colores el pasado sÃ¡bado frente al Plumb Hall. Los participantes recogieron el polvo que quedÃ³ y lo al aire para una Ãºltima rociada de color. (Allie Crome)
Print Friendly

Leave a Comment

To comment on portions of The Bulletinâ€™s website, commenters are required to enter a legitimate email address and first and/or last name before a comment can be published. The Bulletin reserves the right to delete any content deemed inappropriate or inflammatory. Any content judged racist, sexist, vulgar, obscene or objectionable will not be included on The Bulletinâ€™s website. Furthermore, The Bulletin will not publish any content wherein the commenter fraudulently assumes an identity not his/her own. The Bulletin will only disclose user information in the event that it is required to do so by law to protect its own well-being or the well-being of The Bulletinâ€˜s users. Other than those exceptions where The Bulletin determines that it is essential to disclose user information, The Bulletin maintains that it will not divulge personal information (username, email address) to third parties.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA Image
*

Other stories filed under Latin@s

Jugadores de fÃºtbol americano de ESU temen retaliaciÃ³n por hablar acerca de las protestas

Tres jugadores de ESU se negaron comentar sobre las recientes protestas de silencio del Himno Nacional por su miedo a retaliaciÃ³n o venganza en la ma...

Producto Casero Rivera consigue las metas para fÃºtbol de ESU
Producto Casero Rivera consigue las metas para fÃºtbol de ESU
Evento racista de K-State chispa educaciÃ³n en ESU

Una foto, recibiendo reconocimiento nacional, fue publicada en la historia de Snapchat de Paige Shoemaker el 13 de Septiembre. La foto demuestra a dos...

Emporia camina por el conocimiento de suicidio
Emporia camina por el conocimiento de suicidio
Futbol Americano trastorna central Missouri 37-31 en 2OTs

El equipo de fÃºtbol americano de Emporia State consiguiÃ³ su primera victoria en tiempo extra desde 2014, con una victoria 37-31 contra los Mules de ...

Other stories filed under Noticiario

Susan Fowler Visits ESU

Susan Fowler, Silla pÃºblica del partido democrÃ¡tico del condado Lyon, fue la invitada de la sesiÃ³n del club de pre-ley el jueves pasado. Fowler hab...

Jugadores de fÃºtbol americano de ESU temen retaliaciÃ³n por hablar acerca de las protestas

Tres jugadores de ESU se negaron comentar sobre las recientes protestas de silencio del Himno Nacional por su miedo a retaliaciÃ³n o venganza en la ma...

Evento racista de K-State chispa educaciÃ³n en ESU

Una foto, recibiendo reconocimiento nacional, fue publicada en la historia de Snapchat de Paige Shoemaker el 13 de Septiembre. La foto demuestra a dos...

Emporia camina por el conocimiento de suicidio
Emporia camina por el conocimiento de suicidio
Universidades de Kansas obligadas a permitir el porte oculto

El Senado de la Facultad de Emporia State aprobÃ³ la policÃ­a de armas de la portaciÃ³n oculta, lo que permite que se porten armas en campus, que estÃ...

The student news site of Emporia State University.
Students get colorful at tye dye run