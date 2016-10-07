Visiting Writer Dennis Eztel Jr. at Emporia

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Poet and English professor at Washburn University, Dennis Etzel Jr., explains the cover of his first published works, “The Sum of Two Mothers,” where he had various artworks and photographs submitted, but ultimately chose the women warriors that also shows the capital building, yesterday night in Preston Family Room. Etzel is the second of a series of visiting writers put together by the creative writing program. (Abigail Ponce)
Dennis Etzel Jr. reads from “Fast Food Sonnets,” which includes a collection of poems, including “Training Video,” “Toying,” and “Burning Lake of Fryer,” dedicated to his years of working at a fast food restaurant. Eztel preceded this collection after realizing just how many poets worked in the food industry. (Abigail Ponce)
After receiving a question about how Eztel keeps from triggering himself back into states of depression while writing about hardships of his life, he explains that “it’s a never ending process” but gives himself breaks when needed. Etzel admitted that poetry said his life on multiple occasions. (Abigail Ponce)
Nick Clohecy, senior English secondary education major, and Alyssa Grissom, senior English major, talk with Dennis Etzel Jr. as he signs his “Fast Food Sonnets” purchased by Clohecy at the end of Etzels readings. The next visiting writer will be Lisa Greenwood. (Abigail Ponce)
