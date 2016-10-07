Police Report

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Sept. 28

North Twin Towers zone 422 Fire. Smoke detector in Room 402. Human error.

Officer assisted Emporia Police Dept. with an auto burglary call at Wilman Ct. and Rural.

Sept 29

Officer contacted a bicyclist in Sector 3 and advised not to ride the wrong way in a one-way lane.

Officer checked KS Temporary tag B240576 at 15th and Highland. The vehicle was parked illegally. Citation issued.

Officer escorted Emporia Police Dept. officer to South Twin Towers to return property.

Sept. 30

Officer stopped KS 409EYC in 100 E 15th. Verbal warning for defective headlights.

Oct. 1

Officer assisted Emporia Police Dept. with a welfare check at 1333 Merchant.

Officer assisted Emporia Police Dept. with a child in need of care at 15th and State.

Officer contacted students in Sector 2 and advised that tailgating was no longer allowed.

Officer stopped KS 864 FVA in 100 W 18th. Verbal warning for a stop sign violation at 18th and Merchant.

Oct. 2

WAW Library staff reported several long boarders in Kellogg Circle riding into parked vehicles, driving into traffic, and were refusing to leave the area. Subjects left the area prior to officer’s arrival.

Oct. 3

Officer stopped a bicyclist at 15th and Wooster Dr. Verbal warning for a stop sign violation at same location.

Officer stopped KS 203 AFH at 1020 Merchant. Verbal warning for defective headlight.

Oct. 4

Officer stopped KS 741HDA in 300 E 14th. Verbal warning for a stop sign violation at 15th and Wooster Dr.

Twin Towers Complex Reception Center reported a suspicious odor on 4th Floor of South Twin Towers. Officer did not detect any suspicious smell.

Officer assisted Emporia Police Dept. with a car stop at 12th and Highland.

Officer escorted a Emporia Police officer from ESU PD HQ to Abigail Morse Hall for follow up on a city case.