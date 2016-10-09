Health and Wellness Department Hiring New Counselors

Mary McDaniel, director of health services, speaks with a Bulletin reporter last Friday in McDaniel’s office within the Student Wellness Center. McDaniel said there is a shortage due to the retirement of one counselor and the change of position of two counselors.

Recently, the counseling department at the Student Wellness Center lost three counselors, creating some vacancies within the program. Bonnie Starr retired, Donna Drake accepted a different position after her husband accepted a different job that required him to move, and Sally Konzem accepted a position in a university closer to her hometown.

“We definitely don’t say no to students,” said Sally Crawford-Fowler, director of counseling at the Student Wellness Center. “The people who are here, our loads are full, but I’m not going to put students on waiting lists or anything like that so we’re just pretty much booked until the end of the day.”

The faculty in the counseling and wellness center have worked to maintain the integrity of their services, even with the absences.

“We all just work together to make sure the students’ needs are met,” said Cherie Crisp, administrative assistant. “We just adjust our schedules and make sure if a student needs something, those needs are taken care of.”

Mary McDaniel, director of health services at the student wellness center, is a part of the search committee for new counselors. They are in the interview process and are in the process of hiring three new counselors to fill the positions.

In addition, the department has five interns who are in their final semester of their counseling major, as well as two other counselors who have joined the team during this transition period. Typically there are three or four interns, but with the extra students doing counseling sessions, the department has been able to see any students who have needed help, according to Crawford-Fowler.

“We’ve got some of these short term (employees to) fill the gap measures because the most important thing to do is to make sure the needs are met,” said McDaniel.

The services are still free to all students and are available from 8:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, with an additional emergency counselor always on call.

“No services have been stepped down because of it,” said Crawford-Fowler. “We’ve tried to maintain the same level of services that students have always received here.”