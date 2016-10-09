Health and Wellness Department Hiring New Counselors
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Recently, the counseling department at the Student Wellness Center lost three counselors, creating some vacancies within the program. Bonnie Starr retired, Donna Drake accepted a different position after her husband accepted a different job that required him to move, and Sally Konzem accepted a position in a university closer to her hometown.
“We definitely don’t say no to students,” said Sally Crawford-Fowler, director of counseling at the Student Wellness Center. “The people who are here, our loads are full, but I’m not going to put students on waiting lists or anything like that so we’re just pretty much booked until the end of the day.”
The faculty in the counseling and wellness center have worked to maintain the integrity of their services, even with the absences.
“We all just work together to make sure the students’ needs are met,” said Cherie Crisp, administrative assistant. “We just adjust our schedules and make sure if a student needs something, those needs are taken care of.”
Mary McDaniel, director of health services at the student wellness center, is a part of the search committee for new counselors. They are in the interview process and are in the process of hiring three new counselors to fill the positions.
In addition, the department has five interns who are in their final semester of their counseling major, as well as two other counselors who have joined the team during this transition period. Typically there are three or four interns, but with the extra students doing counseling sessions, the department has been able to see any students who have needed help, according to Crawford-Fowler.
“We’ve got some of these short term (employees to) fill the gap measures because the most important thing to do is to make sure the needs are met,” said McDaniel.
The services are still free to all students and are available from 8:00 a.m. through 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, with an additional emergency counselor always on call.
“No services have been stepped down because of it,” said Crawford-Fowler. “We’ve tried to maintain the same level of services that students have always received here.”
Leave a Comment
To comment on portions of The Bulletin’s website, commenters are required to enter a legitimate email address and first and/or last name before a comment can be published. The Bulletin reserves the right to delete any content deemed inappropriate or inflammatory. Any content judged racist, sexist, vulgar, obscene or objectionable will not be included on The Bulletin’s website. Furthermore, The Bulletin will not publish any content wherein the commenter fraudulently assumes an identity not his/her own. The Bulletin will only disclose user information in the event that it is required to do so by law to protect its own well-being or the well-being of The Bulletin‘s users. Other than those exceptions where The Bulletin determines that it is essential to disclose user information, The Bulletin maintains that it will not divulge personal information (username, email address) to third parties.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.