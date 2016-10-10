Construction on patio for homecoming weekend

Abigail Ponce
Carpenter senior, Justin Heinitz, measures and marks where to saw the next board today by Wooster Lake. The patio and surrounding areas have been under construction, initiated by President Garrett, for a couple of weeks and is planned to be finished by homecoming weekend.
