The student news site of Emporia State University.
Filed under Hornet Life

Events continue for Hispanic heritage month

October 11, 2016Leave a Comment

Events continue for Hispanic heritage month

John Reynolds

ESU students gather for a game of “Can You Name 5?” during the Hispanic heritage game night last Friday in the Ballroom at Memorial Union. The event was meant to serve as a continuation of Hispanic Heritage month celebrations and to bring together the ESU community.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.


Email This Story






Leave a Comment

To comment on portions of The Bulletin’s website, commenters are required to enter a legitimate email address and first and/or last name before a comment can be published. The Bulletin reserves the right to delete any content deemed inappropriate or inflammatory. Any content judged racist, sexist, vulgar, obscene or objectionable will not be included on The Bulletin’s website. Furthermore, The Bulletin will not publish any content wherein the commenter fraudulently assumes an identity not his/her own. The Bulletin will only disclose user information in the event that it is required to do so by law to protect its own well-being or the well-being of The Bulletin‘s users. Other than those exceptions where The Bulletin determines that it is essential to disclose user information, The Bulletin maintains that it will not divulge personal information (username, email address) to third parties.

If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.




CAPTCHA Image
*

Other stories filed under Hornet Life

First Hip-Hop Concert at ESU a Hit
First Hip-Hop Concert at ESU a Hit
Susan Fowler Visits ESU

Susan Fowler, Silla pública del partido democrático del condado Lyon, fue la invitada de la sesión del club de pre-ley el jueves pasado. Fowler hab...

Chamber Orchestra performs under guest conductor
Chamber Orchestra performs under guest conductor
Slam poet spreads message of self-respect
Slam poet spreads message of self-respect
High school homecoming parade
High school homecoming parade
The student news site of Emporia State University.
Events continue for Hispanic heritage month