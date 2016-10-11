Graduation and lower prospective student rates results in drop in enrollment

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A recent report from Emporia State University, shows that enrollment has dropped from 6,094 in the fall semester of 2015 to 5,887 for the fall of semester of this year.

“Our spring 2016 commencements for both undergraduate and graduate students were very large,” said Shelly Gehrke, assistant provost for enrollment management and academic success. “This combined with a smaller pipeline of prospective students this past year were the largest reason we have an enrollment decline.”

Enrollment numbers for ESU have been trending upward from 2011-2014 but have decreased slighting in the fall of 2015 and 2016, according to JoLanna Kord, assistant provost for institutional research and assessment.

This impacts the university negatively in that since funding from the state of Kansas has continued to decline, the money brought in from student tuition is being used more to fill the gap, according to Gehrke.

“With tuition being a primary source of revenue, any fluctuations in enrollment will affect that level of revenue, which ultimately affects the amount of resources we have to support the operating costs of the university,” said Diana Kuhlman, associate vice president of finance and director of budget office. “So if we’re planning on a particular projecting enrollment at a particular level based on existing rates and that enrollment either doesn’t meet or on the other hand excessed then we’ve got fluctuations in revenue.”

Drops in enrollments, however, do not directly result in an increase in tuition. Tuition is decided by the Tuition and Fees Advisory Committee, which is made up of students, faculty and staff, according to Kuhlman.

“When we (the committee) talk about those increases we typically try to frame them in terms of form this year to next year what are going to be changes in the cost of doing business that we need to make sure we can fund,” Kuhlman said. “We try to correlate a need with the increases as opposed to we’re just going to raise tuition every year.”

How ESU reacts or handles the drop in enrollment relates to what it is budgeted for.

“I can’t say exactly what is happening now, but the university will cut expenses in places,” Gehrke said. “For example, money in a building renovation fund might be cut or technology upgrades may be smaller.”

Enrollment numbers have two pieces that contribute: recruiting new students and retaining current students, according to Gehrke.

“There are a number of initiatives across campus that aid in retention of ESU students, including the multiple high impact projects and initiatives in academic departments, campus support services such as ACES, etc.” Gehrke said.

For recruiting new students there are campus-wide efforts like ESU’s Black and Gold days. Black and Gold days are where Academic affairs, student affairs, facilities and all of ESU show prospective students “who we are and what we have to offer,” according to Gehrke.

“I’ve said this before but ESU really is a big family,” Gehrke said. “The relationships that are made at ESU are lifetime relationships and that is really special.”