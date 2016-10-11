Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Since the second half of the twentieth century, Hispanic Heritage Month has been observed annually in the United States from September 15 to October 15 to celebrate the cultures of people from Latin America.

This is a nice gesture to the minority group, don’t get me wrong, but designating one month to “celebrate” my culture can be considered a form of separatism. Dedicating a month to the Hispanic culture isn’t inclusion, it’s putting a band-aid on the issues of stereotypes and prejudice. It’s like America saying, “Because you are a minority and have faced discrimination, we are going to celebrate you for 30 whole days!”

But 30 days is less than 10% of the 365 days in a year. Don’t minorities deserve to be celebrated year round?

I am proud of my Mexican heritage, I wear it on my face every day. I am not just proud of who I am during the months of September and October. I am proud of it every month of the year. Nevertheless, I want my culture to be rightfully acknowledged those full 12 months, not just at the start of Autumn.

The same is true of other minority groups who have a month assigned to them to celebrate, Black history month, Native American Indian heritage month and Asian-Pacific American month, to name a few. I don’t want to celebrate these cultures only during their month, I want to celebrate them every month.

Moreover, America’s population consists of dozens of other minority groups, don’t they deserve a month, since that’s the sympathy gift for the ethnic groups in this country who fear prejudice, whose ancestors’ land was taken over by Europeans, or whose people have been insulted by our current Republican presidential candidate?

I don’t think so.

Minorities don’t need a month to feel like our culture actually means something, we need to be appreciated every day, at every time and place. We are American, and Americans should be celebrated every day of the year.

This is especially true in a community like Emporia, with a large demographic of Hispanics, and a university filled with international students. It’s not enough to only recognize minorities on their “special” month, day, or holiday.

I don’t want to feel like my culture is valued only during September and October, I want it to be valued at all times and in all circumstances, because I am more than just a minority