Guns are Chill

There is a topic that has been of serious controversy on campus, but, it’s not that big of a deal for me.

The issue is guns and how conceal and carry is being implemented on campuses across Kansas.

I don’t see a problem with what the Faculty Senate did with defining certain things within the policy. Things like what adequate storage is for the gun, what gun model is allowed on campus, which kind of holster should be used, and how a gun should be concealed on a person.

I believe the definition of these things is a good choice. It is better for the Senate to define these rules now rather than allow loose definitions of this bill and something like a shooting on campus to happen, then to define it at that time. Conceal and carry only applies to handguns, but some people still believe that it’s whichever gun they want and that certainly isn’t the case.

Now, I am in no way saying that it wasn’t wrong for the Senate to completely deny the opinions and wants of it’s own student population and staff on the issue of conceal carry on campus.

Because it was.

Sending out a survey shows that you want to take into consideration of the opinions of those people who you sent the survey to. It’s ludicrous, and downright dirty, for the Senate to have this survey with over half of the students and staff saying “no” to guns on campus and ignore it.

Maybe this is because I grew up around family who always had guns in the house. My grandparents and uncle would have hunting trips and it was never a surprise to see a gun by the door or by the nightstand.

I distinctly remember counting how many guns my step grandpa had in the house once and I came to a total of 27 rifles; and those were just the guns that I could see hanging on the walls.

My uncle had maybe 7 rifles and 3 shotguns, and who knows how many my mother’s father had. I asked my dad to teach me once and he taught me. I shot a soda can from a good distance away with a rifle. I remember the can being hit and shooting up in the air, doing several flips before it fell down behind a log. My dad brought the can back over to me and the back of the can was gone.

I was curious about guns, but I knew not to mess with them, but from then on I knew what they could do and I chose to treat them with the same amount of caution as I do with cars.

If people were better educated about guns and gun safety, maybe, just maybe, people would feel safer about the conceal and carry law. People don’t seem to understand that you have to have a license to conceal and carry and you have to register the gun you buy.

So to the ESU students who are terrified of conceal and carry being a problem on campus, I hear you. It’s a big “What if” full of uncertainties and something could go completely wrong. But I encourage you to please educate yourself on the conceal and carry law in Kansas. Educate yourself on guns in general. Educate yourself on Emporia State’s policy.

The more educated you are, the smarter you can be about the situation at hand.