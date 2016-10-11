Turn Down for What?

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

What brought you to ESU?

Was it the Teachers College?

A sports scholarship?

Are you from the area? Was it expected of you to go to college? Whatever brought you here, your goal is probably the same. You want to get a college degree in a reasonable amount of time.

That’s the point of attending college.

Even if you happen to have a break, there are students who are in class, studying or working in other ways toward their degree. That’s why we all need to be aware of what we are doing and if things get too loud or out of hand, to calm down and make sure we aren’t disturbing anyone.

Some classrooms are located right by lounge areas, so it can be distracting to hear students talking or playing music right outside the door. If you live in the dorms, you have quiet hours for a reason. And speaking of quiet hours, there’s also a policy for courtesy hours. Courtesy hours are in effect all the time, including during the football team’s practice.

I, along with many fellow students can hear the stadium music from the dorms. Students are trying to study or maybe catch up on some sleep, and that’s made much more difficult when the stadium speakers are playing full blast.

One situation that has affected me personally is people not respecting reservation of facilities on campus. Every Monday, the marching band is able to rehearse on the field on Welch stadium as opposed to a practice field north of the rec center. It’s great when we get to rehearse on the field we perform on, but it’s difficult when people from other groups think they can walk across the field.

Sure, we may be at a standstill listening to the director give comments, but that won’t last for long. We move all over the field; during our latest show, we used almost the whole space. Walking across the field when you aren’t supposed to puts everyone’s safety at risk.

In class buildings, having a simple conversation outside of a room could derail a lecture. The professor might have to stop what they are doing to close the door, and that still might not help. We came to college to learn. That’s not all that college has to offer, but we need to be more mindful and courteous to other students.

College is a place to learn, grow, make friends, gain independence and more. It’s also a place where we need to respect others and realize that people may have to study or need a quiet space for other reasons.

The end goal of college is to earn a degree; you may have other experiences along the way, and that’s great. Just don’t forget that college should be a place where people can get their work done so that they can have some amount of fun.