Associated Student Government Discusses Gun Legislation and Votes on Line Item Adjustments

Richard Marshall, junior psychology major, makes a request last Thursday for the associated student government to make the Emporia State University disc golf team to be an official registered student organization on campus. Marshall is the president of the disc golf team that is made up of eight people, and the team plans on member growth once registered.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Associated Student Government opened their Oct. 6 meeting with student body president Elijah Williams, senior political science and economics major, giving his remarks to the recent changes in gun policy on the Emporia State University campus.

“I would like to emphasize that increasing the amount of guns on campus does not make the university safer,” Williams said. “In the gun survey, 72% of ESU students were dissatisfied with the idea of guns on campus. When the faculty and staff took a similar survey, 80% were dissatisfied with guns on campus. As a whole, it’s safe to assume that the majority of ESU does not want guns on campus.”

Williams remarks were echoed by the senate body.

There are four available senate seats to fill in the student senate. There are two graduate positions, one from the liberal arts and sciences school, and one seat from the freshman class left unfilled as of now, according to Cassandra Stair, ASG Vice President and senior political science major.

In addition, the student senate re-recognized the disc golf club as an official registered student organization (RSO) at ESU on a 16-0-0 vote.

Jessica Parks, legislative director and junior political science major, followed on the voter registration drive that took place Oct. 4-6 in the Center for Student Involvement on campus. Around 100 students registered or changed their voter information during the three day drive

Finally, the student senate brought the performing arts and the visual arts line item increases back to the floor to be voted on. Both bills included a proposed increase to the organizations to which money from student tuition and fees go towards. The performing arts board, as well as the visual arts board, haven’t received increases since 2002. The increase will come into effect during the 2017-18 school year. Representatives from the performing arts board and the visual arts board attended the senate meeting and spoke on behalf of their organizations.

The recommended increase for the performing arts board is full time $8 and part time $1.35. Additionally, the recommended increase is $0.42 for full time employees and $0.05 for part time. Both bills passed the student senate on a 16-0-0 vote.