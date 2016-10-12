ESU soccer records third straight shutout with 3-0 win over Missouri Southern

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

A 3-0 victory over Missouri Southern last Sunday on the ESU pitch gave the Lady Hornets soccer team their third shutout in a row.

Senior defender Emily Haselwood knocked in the game’s first goal with a header off an assist from Maddie Taylor, freshman midfielder, giving ESU a 1-0 lead in the 21st minute. It was Haselwood’s third goal of the season.

After a slow first half, offensive opportunities would pick up as the Lady Hornets outshot Missouri Southern 14-8 in the final 45 minutes.

In the 66th minute, sophomore midfielder Maria Walden would convert on a ten-yard strike with help from fellow sophomore midfielder Shelby Keyes. Keyes recorded her second assist of the day in the 84th minute with a pass to sophomore forward Savannah Hallier who scored from twelve yards out, sealing a 3-0 ESU victory.

Sophomore goalkeeper Astrid Buttner-Costa made five saves on the day, moving her win-loss record to 3-1-0.

Emporia State (5-5-2, 3-2-0 in the MIAA) will wrap up a four-game home stand with two MIAA matches this weekend. The Lady Hornets will take on the 2nd-ranked Central Missouri Mules this Friday at 3 p.m. Lindenwood will be in town Sunday for a 2 p.m. start.