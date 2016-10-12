ESU soccer records third straight shutout with 3-0 win over Missouri Southern
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
A 3-0 victory over Missouri Southern last Sunday on the ESU pitch gave the Lady Hornets soccer team their third shutout in a row.
Senior defender Emily Haselwood knocked in the game’s first goal with a header off an assist from Maddie Taylor, freshman midfielder, giving ESU a 1-0 lead in the 21st minute. It was Haselwood’s third goal of the season.
After a slow first half, offensive opportunities would pick up as the Lady Hornets outshot Missouri Southern 14-8 in the final 45 minutes.
In the 66th minute, sophomore midfielder Maria Walden would convert on a ten-yard strike with help from fellow sophomore midfielder Shelby Keyes. Keyes recorded her second assist of the day in the 84th minute with a pass to sophomore forward Savannah Hallier who scored from twelve yards out, sealing a 3-0 ESU victory.
Sophomore goalkeeper Astrid Buttner-Costa made five saves on the day, moving her win-loss record to 3-1-0.
Emporia State (5-5-2, 3-2-0 in the MIAA) will wrap up a four-game home stand with two MIAA matches this weekend. The Lady Hornets will take on the 2nd-ranked Central Missouri Mules this Friday at 3 p.m. Lindenwood will be in town Sunday for a 2 p.m. start.
Leave a Comment
To comment on portions of The Bulletin’s website, commenters are required to enter a legitimate email address and first and/or last name before a comment can be published. The Bulletin reserves the right to delete any content deemed inappropriate or inflammatory. Any content judged racist, sexist, vulgar, obscene or objectionable will not be included on The Bulletin’s website. Furthermore, The Bulletin will not publish any content wherein the commenter fraudulently assumes an identity not his/her own. The Bulletin will only disclose user information in the event that it is required to do so by law to protect its own well-being or the well-being of The Bulletin‘s users. Other than those exceptions where The Bulletin determines that it is essential to disclose user information, The Bulletin maintains that it will not divulge personal information (username, email address) to third parties.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.