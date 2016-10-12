The student news site of Emporia State University.
Hornet volleyball falls in three sets to Lopers

Derrick Duncan, Sports Writer • October 12, 2016Leave a Comment

The Emporia State volleyball team fell in three straight sets 22-25, 16-25, 12-25 to #3 Nebraska-Kearney at home last Saturday.

ESU came out and took an early 3-1 lead in the first set thanks to Josie Williams, senior outside hitter, who had back-to-back kills. The Hornets did not trail until the Lopers went on a 4-1 run that put them up 8-7. Nebraska-Kearney went on another 7-4 run forcing ESU to take a timeout and advancing their lead 22-19. Williams received a kill out of the timeout, but the Lopers put up two more points, giving them their first set point 24-20. Nebraska-Kearney finished the set with a kill from Annie Wolfe, earning a 25-22 victory.

The Lopers took an early 6-2 lead in the beginning of the second set before ESU went on a 6-2 run of their own, tying the game 8-8. The Hornets led 10-9 after back-to-back kills from Tatum Graves, sophomore middle hitter and Taylor Otting, freshman outside hitter. Nebraska-Kearney would go on a 9-2 run to lead 18-12. The Lopers held ESU to only four more points, capturing the second set 25-16.

Nebraska-Kearney got off to a fast start again in the final set, taking an early 6-2 lead. ESU answered back with three straight points, shrinking the gap 6-5. However, another Lopers’ run stretched the margin to 14-7 and proved too much for the Hornets to overcome as Kearney claimed the third and final match 25-12.

Emporia State (9-11, 2-6 in the MIAA) will travel to St. Joseph, Missouri this Friday to battle against Missouri Western at 7:00 p.m.

