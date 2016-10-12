Hornet volleyball falls in three sets to Lopers
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
The Emporia State volleyball team fell in three straight sets 22-25, 16-25, 12-25 to #3 Nebraska-Kearney at home last Saturday.
ESU came out and took an early 3-1 lead in the first set thanks to Josie Williams, senior outside hitter, who had back-to-back kills. The Hornets did not trail until the Lopers went on a 4-1 run that put them up 8-7. Nebraska-Kearney went on another 7-4 run forcing ESU to take a timeout and advancing their lead 22-19. Williams received a kill out of the timeout, but the Lopers put up two more points, giving them their first set point 24-20. Nebraska-Kearney finished the set with a kill from Annie Wolfe, earning a 25-22 victory.
The Lopers took an early 6-2 lead in the beginning of the second set before ESU went on a 6-2 run of their own, tying the game 8-8. The Hornets led 10-9 after back-to-back kills from Tatum Graves, sophomore middle hitter and Taylor Otting, freshman outside hitter. Nebraska-Kearney would go on a 9-2 run to lead 18-12. The Lopers held ESU to only four more points, capturing the second set 25-16.
Nebraska-Kearney got off to a fast start again in the final set, taking an early 6-2 lead. ESU answered back with three straight points, shrinking the gap 6-5. However, another Lopers’ run stretched the margin to 14-7 and proved too much for the Hornets to overcome as Kearney claimed the third and final match 25-12.
Emporia State (9-11, 2-6 in the MIAA) will travel to St. Joseph, Missouri this Friday to battle against Missouri Western at 7:00 p.m.
Leave a Comment
To comment on portions of The Bulletin’s website, commenters are required to enter a legitimate email address and first and/or last name before a comment can be published. The Bulletin reserves the right to delete any content deemed inappropriate or inflammatory. Any content judged racist, sexist, vulgar, obscene or objectionable will not be included on The Bulletin’s website. Furthermore, The Bulletin will not publish any content wherein the commenter fraudulently assumes an identity not his/her own. The Bulletin will only disclose user information in the event that it is required to do so by law to protect its own well-being or the well-being of The Bulletin‘s users. Other than those exceptions where The Bulletin determines that it is essential to disclose user information, The Bulletin maintains that it will not divulge personal information (username, email address) to third parties.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.