Hornet football defeats Northeastern State 47-27 for fifth straight victory
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
All three units of the 18th -ranked Emporia State football team scored touchdowns in a 47-27 defeat of Northeastern State last Saturday in Tahlequah, Oklahoma.
The Hornets had the lead early as they scored on the game’s second play from scrimmage. Redshirt-freshman defensive end Tre’Vaun Ammons sacked the RiverHawks quarterback, forcing a fumble that was recovered in the endzone by Donovan Walker, junior defensive end. ESU missed the extra point try, giving them a 6-0 lead less than 30 seconds into the game.
An 8-play, 74-yard touchdown drive put Northeastern up 7-6 with 10:53 remaining in the first quarter. The score marked the first time ESU trailed in the opening period all season but would prove to be the only time the Hornets found themselves behind in the game.
Emporia State would go on to outscore Northeastern 24-13 in the rest of the half.
A career-long 44-yard field goal by junior kicker Austin Morton regained the Hornets a 9-7 lead before a 1-yard touchdown run by redshirt-sophomore quarterback Braxton Marstall extended the ESU advantage to 16-7 with 4:36 left in the first.
Two more rushing touchdowns in the second quarter, a 12-yarder by junior quarterback Jaylen Lowe, and a 13-yard scramble by Marstall, gave the Hornets a 30-20 lead going into halftime.
The Hornet defense opened the scoring in the second half as a 65-yard interception return by senior linebacker Kole Schankie gave Emporia State a 37-20 cushion with 8:44 remaining in the third. Morton knocked his second 44-yard field goal of the day through the uprights to draw the ESU lead to 40-20 heading into the final quarter.
Lowe’s second touchdown of the day, a 47-yard punt return, and a late Northeastern touchdown would give the game its final score of 47-27.
The now 12th-ranked Hornets will return to Welch Stadium this Saturday for a Homecoming matchup with Lindenwood. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.
Leave a Comment
To comment on portions of The Bulletin’s website, commenters are required to enter a legitimate email address and first and/or last name before a comment can be published. The Bulletin reserves the right to delete any content deemed inappropriate or inflammatory. Any content judged racist, sexist, vulgar, obscene or objectionable will not be included on The Bulletin’s website. Furthermore, The Bulletin will not publish any content wherein the commenter fraudulently assumes an identity not his/her own. The Bulletin will only disclose user information in the event that it is required to do so by law to protect its own well-being or the well-being of The Bulletin‘s users. Other than those exceptions where The Bulletin determines that it is essential to disclose user information, The Bulletin maintains that it will not divulge personal information (username, email address) to third parties.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.