Hornet football defeats Northeastern State 47-27 for fifth straight victory

All three units of the 18th -ranked Emporia State football team scored touchdowns in a 47-27 defeat of Northeastern State last Saturday in Tahlequah, Oklahoma.

The Hornets had the lead early as they scored on the game’s second play from scrimmage. Redshirt-freshman defensive end Tre’Vaun Ammons sacked the RiverHawks quarterback, forcing a fumble that was recovered in the endzone by Donovan Walker, junior defensive end. ESU missed the extra point try, giving them a 6-0 lead less than 30 seconds into the game.

An 8-play, 74-yard touchdown drive put Northeastern up 7-6 with 10:53 remaining in the first quarter. The score marked the first time ESU trailed in the opening period all season but would prove to be the only time the Hornets found themselves behind in the game.

Emporia State would go on to outscore Northeastern 24-13 in the rest of the half.

A career-long 44-yard field goal by junior kicker Austin Morton regained the Hornets a 9-7 lead before a 1-yard touchdown run by redshirt-sophomore quarterback Braxton Marstall extended the ESU advantage to 16-7 with 4:36 left in the first.

Two more rushing touchdowns in the second quarter, a 12-yarder by junior quarterback Jaylen Lowe, and a 13-yard scramble by Marstall, gave the Hornets a 30-20 lead going into halftime.

The Hornet defense opened the scoring in the second half as a 65-yard interception return by senior linebacker Kole Schankie gave Emporia State a 37-20 cushion with 8:44 remaining in the third. Morton knocked his second 44-yard field goal of the day through the uprights to draw the ESU lead to 40-20 heading into the final quarter.

Lowe’s second touchdown of the day, a 47-yard punt return, and a late Northeastern touchdown would give the game its final score of 47-27.

The now 12th-ranked Hornets will return to Welch Stadium this Saturday for a Homecoming matchup with Lindenwood. Kickoff is scheduled for 2 p.m.