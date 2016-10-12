ESU Online Grad Programs Ranked by US News and World Report

The Emporia State University homepage has three icons, one of which says that ESU has one of the best online graduate education programs for veterans, but upon further investigation, these rankings from US News and World Report are number 27 in online graduate education programs, number 71 in online graduate business programs excluding the MBA and number 95 in MBA programs. Alternatively, ESU is ranked number 575 out of over 1,000 for the best colleges for veterans on the website CollegeFactual. There is no link provided along with the icons to show the actual rankings.

“It’s interesting because we pay US News and World Report for that icon,” said Ken Weaver, dean of the teachers college. “We should have that kind of information (a link to the rankings). We have a ranking for Veterans but we also have a ranking for Online Education Graduate Programs for others as well. It’s a big deal.”

ESU is a Yellow Ribbon School, according to Nakita Elwood,TradPlus and veterans student support coordinator and graduate clinical studies major. This means that the college recognizes the service of veterans.

Being a Yellow Ribbon School is one of the criteria on the methodology page on the US News and World Report website for the way the schools were ranked.

Methodology is an important part of the process in ranking, a school can go up or down based on what they do that follows the methodology, according to Weaver.

“Again, it gets back to the methodology,” Weaver said. “So, for example, I’m sure that there are, but right now in my mind, I’m not sure of any scholarships we have that are specifically for veterans. But if that is a part of the methodology, then a university or a college that would have scholarships for veterans, then they are going to have a higher score…So, while I want Emporia State to be number one in everything, the fact of the matter is that this is a good reflection of things we can be doing now to make Emporia State University more accessible, more responsive, to the needs of the veteran. The 575 is not so much the number, but what we were not doing that could have lowered our score that gives us some suggestions of how to improve.”

Elwood herself does do some work with veterans taking online classes to connect them with the resources they need.

“Most of the veterans that I help are usually the undergrad veterans, some upper grad,” Elwood said. “That’s just an account of getting them hooked up with ACES and the people at the library that can help them find their documentation and their research that they’re looking for when they complete their thesis, but basically it’s to connect them to the right resources on campus. Sometimes when you’re online you don’t know what those resources are, but ESU has a lot of resources that are for online or in the classroom students.”

Financial aid also plays a large role in helping veteran students. The office created a booklet for veterans to use, according to Elaine Henrie, director of financial aid, scholarships and veteran services. The booklet is a “How to ESU” which supplies veterans with all the information they would need to get connected with resources not only on campus, but in the community as well.