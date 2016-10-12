Safety and space factor into musical relocation.
Though it is not the first time the homecoming musical has been performed outside of Albert Taylor Hall, the familiar space and it’s safety, in addition to other factors, made it an easy decision to move Big River to the Karl C. Bruder Theatre in King Hall.
“There were some safety concerns. In the middle of one of our rehearsals last year a line snapped in the middle of our working on South Pacific,“ said Jim Bartruff, director of the theatre department. “In the interim we have hired a firm to come in and inspect the lines in both theatre’s to make sure they are safe.”
Another reason for the move was a change in management at Plumb Hall.
“Partially, it was because of Indy Dambro’s retirement. We wanted to give his replacement a year to get settled in before we did a big production like the homecoming musical over there,” said Amanda Dura, costume shop manager.
According to staff and students alike, there are many positives to having the production in a smaller, more intimate space.
“Here it’s much more intimate so you get connections with the audience a little bit better here, which is important for this show because I address the audience a lot,” said Evan Eisenbarth, who is playing Huck Finn and a senior theatre major. “As far as facilities goes, over here is much nicer because we don’t have to transport everything over there.”
Space may be small, but it allows for more room in the dressing rooms.
“One of the biggest things about Albert Taylor is that the dressing rooms are a little bit smaller. The bathrooms are definitely smaller and for us to go up and down to the dressing rooms, it’s three flights of stairs,” Dura said.
However, there are also negatives to the change of venue, and there will be less seating to accommodate attendees.
“Attendance wise, we’ve been playing to about the same number of people that Bruder theatre accommodates, so we didn’t think we were giving up any seats in making the change for one year,” Bartruff said.
With fewer seats available, faculty encourage patrons to reserve their tickets as soon as possible.
“I would tell people to get their tickets fast because there are less seats over here so they will sell out quicker,” Dura said.
