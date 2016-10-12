64o premio anual de libros de William Allen White para niños

Miembros de la compañía de teatro de Emporia, Courtney Romero, estudiante del último año especializando en teatro, Linsey Albee, estudiante del segundo año especializando en Español y Alyssa Grissom, estudiante del último año especializando en Inglés, presentan una escena de "El Niño en el porche," por Sharon Creech el Sábado en el cuarto familiar Preston, donde Jacob descubre caramelos de goma. La compañía también presentó una versión en vivo de el juego de mesa aparecido en "Escape de la Biblioteca del Sr. Lemoncello" por Chris Grabenstein, donde los voluntarios de la audiencia fueron invitados a jugar.
(Abigail Ponce)
Autora de “The Boy on the Porch,” Sharon Creech, firma el libro de un estudiante en Phi Delta Kappa el sábado por la mañana. Creech viajó desde Suiza para los premios William Allen White. (Abigail Ponce)
Vivian Lara presenta a Chris Grabenstein, autor del libro “Escape from Mr. Lemoncello’s Library” y ganador de la categoría de literatura secundaria, el sábado en Webb Hall. Garbenstein anunció que Nickelodeon va convertir su libro en una película en 2017. (Abigail Ponce)
Directora ejecutiva de los premios William Allen White y decano de la universidad de librerías y archivos, Michelle Hammond, presenta a un representativo de Weskan Elementary con un premio. Cuarenta y tree escuelas en el estado de Kansas atendieron. (Abigail Ponce)
