No Longer a Laughing Matter

With people being arrested, social media in an uproar, and schools issuing warnings, “clown hysteria” is quickly spreading.

“It’s sad that clowns are becoming a scare and that adults are taking the fun away from children by acting childish,” said Clarice Bolen, freshman elementary education major. “With Halloween just around the corner, children are going to be more weary about going outside and trick-or-treating, or be too scared to go outside at all.”

A little boy at a low-income apartment complex in Greenville, South Carolina was the first person to come in contact with a clown. The boy claims to have seen two clowns in the woods, brightly dressed and made up. They whispered something to the boy, trying to lure him to come with them, according to The Guardian.

Alec Walberg, freshman theatre education major spotted a clown as he was leaving Big River Rehearsal at Roosevelt Hall. He described the clown as having a white mask with red hair and a black hoodie.

“I saw it just standing under the archway in between King and Beach,” said Walberg. “My first reaction was ‘oh that’s weird,’ and then I realized ‘hey, this is bad,’ and I took off.”

Chris Hoover, director of campus police and safety advised students call campus police if they believed to see something suspicious, clown costume or not.

“If we miss one (call about a person) that’s truly up to no good or something criminal, then that’s a problem,” said Hoover. “We get a call for assistance, a call where someone is concerned about something, we’re going to respond and try to figure out what’s going on.”

Hoover emphasized the role of social media in this situation and the role it has in adding to the hysteria and reactions of people. While the police and safety department wants students, faculty and staff to report suspicious or dangerous activity, people should be aware of the “facts” that they are spreading on social media and the impact it can potentially have on people.