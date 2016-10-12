No Longer a Laughing Matter
Mysterious Clown Spotted on Emporia State Campus
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
With people being arrested, social media in an uproar, and schools issuing warnings, “clown hysteria” is quickly spreading.
“It’s sad that clowns are becoming a scare and that adults are taking the fun away from children by acting childish,” said Clarice Bolen, freshman elementary education major. “With Halloween just around the corner, children are going to be more weary about going outside and trick-or-treating, or be too scared to go outside at all.”
A little boy at a low-income apartment complex in Greenville, South Carolina was the first person to come in contact with a clown. The boy claims to have seen two clowns in the woods, brightly dressed and made up. They whispered something to the boy, trying to lure him to come with them, according to The Guardian.
Alec Walberg, freshman theatre education major spotted a clown as he was leaving Big River Rehearsal at Roosevelt Hall. He described the clown as having a white mask with red hair and a black hoodie.
“I saw it just standing under the archway in between King and Beach,” said Walberg. “My first reaction was ‘oh that’s weird,’ and then I realized ‘hey, this is bad,’ and I took off.”
Chris Hoover, director of campus police and safety advised students call campus police if they believed to see something suspicious, clown costume or not.
“If we miss one (call about a person) that’s truly up to no good or something criminal, then that’s a problem,” said Hoover. “We get a call for assistance, a call where someone is concerned about something, we’re going to respond and try to figure out what’s going on.”
Hoover emphasized the role of social media in this situation and the role it has in adding to the hysteria and reactions of people. While the police and safety department wants students, faculty and staff to report suspicious or dangerous activity, people should be aware of the “facts” that they are spreading on social media and the impact it can potentially have on people.
Leave a Comment
To comment on portions of The Bulletin’s website, commenters are required to enter a legitimate email address and first and/or last name before a comment can be published. The Bulletin reserves the right to delete any content deemed inappropriate or inflammatory. Any content judged racist, sexist, vulgar, obscene or objectionable will not be included on The Bulletin’s website. Furthermore, The Bulletin will not publish any content wherein the commenter fraudulently assumes an identity not his/her own. The Bulletin will only disclose user information in the event that it is required to do so by law to protect its own well-being or the well-being of The Bulletin‘s users. Other than those exceptions where The Bulletin determines that it is essential to disclose user information, The Bulletin maintains that it will not divulge personal information (username, email address) to third parties.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.