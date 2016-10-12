State Rep. Candidate Christy Levings Speaks at KNEA-SP Meeting
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Public education advocate and current candidate for Kansas state representative, Christy Levings, made a special appearance at last Thursday’s Kansas National Education Association Student Program’s (KNEA-SP) meeting to speak about education in Kansas.
Levings, a former teacher, has been both vice-president and president of the Kansas National Education Association, as well as an executive committee member of the National Education Association.
“I believe each educator needs to be a voice for public education and help preserve the right of an education for each child in our nation,” said Levings, who emphasized the importance of political awareness in the educational field. “Helping preserve America’s schools means paying attention to those political decision makers and being an active voting citizen.”
Senior Elementary Education major, Kirsten Blau, said she enjoyed listening to Levings speak about past and present issues in Kansas education.
On the subject of the student program of the Kansas National Education Association at ESU, Blau explained that the program helps students get better acquainted with what they need to pursue a career in education.
“It helps build that bridge between college and the profession, and provides plenty of opportunities to get involved,” said Blau.
These opportunities to get involved are open to anyone, be they a KNEA-SP member or not, according to sophomore business education major and president of the club, Paul Reichenberger.
“We are an inclusive club, anyone is more than welcome to attend our meetings or participate in our events,” said Reichenberger.
The next community service event organized by KNEA-SP on campus is “Read with your Bunnies” Nov. 3 in Visser Hall 118.
“This event will help supply books for local children,” said Reichenberger. “We would love for students to come, as supplies are needed in our community.”
Leave a Comment
To comment on portions of The Bulletin’s website, commenters are required to enter a legitimate email address and first and/or last name before a comment can be published. The Bulletin reserves the right to delete any content deemed inappropriate or inflammatory. Any content judged racist, sexist, vulgar, obscene or objectionable will not be included on The Bulletin’s website. Furthermore, The Bulletin will not publish any content wherein the commenter fraudulently assumes an identity not his/her own. The Bulletin will only disclose user information in the event that it is required to do so by law to protect its own well-being or the well-being of The Bulletin‘s users. Other than those exceptions where The Bulletin determines that it is essential to disclose user information, The Bulletin maintains that it will not divulge personal information (username, email address) to third parties.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.