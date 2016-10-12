State Rep. Candidate Christy Levings Speaks at KNEA-SP Meeting

Christy Levings, who is currently running for state representative, speaks last Thursday at in Vissar Hall during the Kansas National Education Association Student Program (KNEA-SP) meeting about the current issues within the education. Levings had the students chose the issues and related the issues to how politics are involved.

Public education advocate and current candidate for Kansas state representative, Christy Levings, made a special appearance at last Thursday’s Kansas National Education Association Student Program’s (KNEA-SP) meeting to speak about education in Kansas.

Levings, a former teacher, has been both vice-president and president of the Kansas National Education Association, as well as an executive committee member of the National Education Association.

“I believe each educator needs to be a voice for public education and help preserve the right of an education for each child in our nation,” said Levings, who emphasized the importance of political awareness in the educational field. “Helping preserve America’s schools means paying attention to those political decision makers and being an active voting citizen.”

Senior Elementary Education major, Kirsten Blau, said she enjoyed listening to Levings speak about past and present issues in Kansas education.

On the subject of the student program of the Kansas National Education Association at ESU, Blau explained that the program helps students get better acquainted with what they need to pursue a career in education.

“It helps build that bridge between college and the profession, and provides plenty of opportunities to get involved,” said Blau.

These opportunities to get involved are open to anyone, be they a KNEA-SP member or not, according to sophomore business education major and president of the club, Paul Reichenberger.

“We are an inclusive club, anyone is more than welcome to attend our meetings or participate in our events,” said Reichenberger.

The next community service event organized by KNEA-SP on campus is “Read with your Bunnies” Nov. 3 in Visser Hall 118.

“This event will help supply books for local children,” said Reichenberger. “We would love for students to come, as supplies are needed in our community.”