Creating a safe climate for ESU

Deanna Williams, director of the diversity student programs, speaks to staff and students about how to keep a safe, comfortable environment for those in the LGBTQIA+ community. The training was held Thursday from 3:00-4:30 p.m. in the Memorial Union Greek Room.

Students, Faculty, and Staff were invited to attend a safe zone training last Thursday. Those in attendance who participated were given stickers certifying they had finished the training and would be capable of providing safe spaces for students.

The training was lead by Deanna Williams, director of diversity student programs, and Katie Brady, director of fraternity and sorority life.

“Anyone who has went through the safe zone training, they and their offices will be safe spaces for the LGBT community,” Williams said.

Safe zones are places where LGBTQ and minority students can feel safe and feel free to express who they are, according to Williams.

“A place where they can find support without judgement,” Brady said.

The goals of the training are to prepare students, faculty, and staff to become their own safe spaces for students.

“The most important thing is to get the people who attend to be someone that our students can go to when they need someone to talk to,” Williams said.

Another goal of the training is to give people the tools and skills necessary to handle such situations.

Brady hopes the training will spark awareness that students face challenges on a day to day basis, and wants to stress the responsibility of educators and allies to be open and aware of the struggles the students go through in order to support one another.

“The purpose of this is to open up the eyes of people who work with students everyday, that not every student is going through the same thing,” Brady said. “I think it’s more providing our faculty, staff, and students with the tools to work with people who might identify or express themselves differently.”

Both agreed that safe zones and safe spaces are important to Emporia State University

“We want to make our campus inclusive,” Williams said, “Where every individual feels supported and feels a part of ESU.”

Williams and Brady both were driven by the Orlando shootings to begin offering safe zone training to ESU students, faculty, and staff, in order to promote awareness. The training is free for all who attend.

“I think this was a great starting place,” Brady said.

“We’re looking to gear it more towards students in the future,” Williams said.

Both believe there is still progress to be made in continuing to educate people on different matters of diversity, as well as spurring others to take action as well. Williams wants to make sure that ESU has gender neutral bathrooms, and that the students know the different safe spaces available on campus.

Lynn Hobson, dean of students, considers her office a safe space for students.

”If you’re struggling with any sort of identity issue and you know you want to be able to go someplace that’s safe, then you’re gonna be able to have that comfort and knowledge that this is a safe place,” Hobson said. “There doesn’t need to be any fear about what might be said or done that might be harmful.”

The benefits of safe spaces are vital for students to reach their full potential, according to Hobson. Safe spaces provide freedom from barriers, labels, and hatred.

“I have a very strong belief that there’s a human need for affirmation, inclusion, belonging, a sense of safety, and that everybody deserves that.” Hobson said.