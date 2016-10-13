The Art of Community Collaboration

Patrol officers, Alec Ford and Jess Penn, walk down the colorful hallway during today's work hours at the Emporia police department. The mural, initiated by Scott Cronk, Emporia chief of police, was done by Emporia State summer art students to represent the city's diverse community.

The Emporia Police Department commissioned Emporia State University art students to paint a mural in a hallway of the police department’s headquarters over the summer, marking the third time the police department has worked with ESU’s art department.

Scott Cronk, the chief of police, came up with the idea of having a mural painted on an entire wall in the department.

“I wanted something to represent the entire community,” Cronk said. “I wanted all the colors in the spectrum to represent all the cultures and ethnicities of the community and also the LGBT community.”

The colorful piece would also serve to brighten up the dark hallway, in addition to serving as a reminder to the officers to treat every member of the community in an equally respectful manner, according to Derek Wilkinson, assistant painting professor, who led the summer art course to which the mural was assigned.

Devoting the two week summer course to the project was a positive decision as it allowed him to schedule the class in an unconventional manner by compressing the commission into a dense two-week course, as well as allowing students something unique without interfering with the regularly scheduled painting courses during the semester, according to Wilkinson. The students were graded on the project for the semester.

Overall the experience was a positive one for the students, according to Sadie Hutchison, senior painting and glass blowing major .

“It was an educational process,” Hutchison said. “As a painting major I don’t get much of a chance to work as a team in my work, but this was an exciting chance to get to work through everyone’s ideas to create something as a group.”

The students benefited most of all, according to Wilkinson, as they gained leadership and communication skills by having many meetings to brainstorm creatively as a group while discussing concepts and compositions.

“They also learned how to collaborate and work on a large project as a team,” Wilkinson said. “I was impressed by how gracious the Emporia Police Department is and how ambitious that group of students is.”

Wilkinson’s goal was to train a group of students so they might take on future mural projects in the future, and believes this was a success in that regard.

“I thoroughly enjoyed the class and would love to paint a mural again in the future,” Hutchison said.

This is the third time the art department and police department have come together to incorporate art into the community or in their department.

“We worked with the art department five years ago on the skatepark graffiti project in order to cover up graffiti,” Lisa Sage, administrative sergeant, said. “Another instance was when Allison Bond, an art therapy student, collaborated with the department as a part of her master’s degree. The officers blew up balloons full of paint onto a canvas, then Ally took it and filled in the spaces.”

The police department hopes to do more projects like this involving the university and it’s students in the future.

“We’d like to continue this if we can,” Cronk said. “We’re trying to do a lot more with campus and have positive interactions with the students because they are a huge part of our community.”