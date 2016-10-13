The Fall of the Republican Party

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Never, in the history of our nation, have we had a candidate, backed by a major political party, present themselves so clearly as a misogynistic, racist, homophobic, islamophobic, xenophobic and overall, disagreeable person.

Yet, people continue to support Donald Trump.

Last Friday, the nation was “shocked” by a video that The Washington Post published, showing Trump, the Republican candidate, bragging about sexually assaulting women, (“grabbing them by the p****”,) and getting away with it (“they’ll let you do anything when you’re a celebrity”).

Now, how does this apply to Emporia, Kansas and Emporia State? Well, as much as we might like to think that we live in a bubble where national politics don’t affect us, or as much as we might like to say “well, politics just aren’t my thing,” that just isn’t accurate and it’s not right to think. Everything that happens on the national level, affects our lives.

Since the incident, several Republican backers and campaign supporters have since distanced themselves from the candidate, but seeing as how we’re less than a month away from election day, it’s a little late for that.

Perhaps they should have thought about replacing Trump when he talked about killing terrorist’s families, which is actually considered a war crime by the United Nations.

Perhaps they should have thought about replacing Trump when he talked about kicking Hispanic Americans and their families out of “our country,” even going so far as to call them “rapists.”

This has never happened, in the history of our nation.

So how, as a major political party, do Republicans recover from this “incident”?

How do Republicans recover from the massive media attention they are receiving?

How do Republicans recover from the fact that their candidate, the one they endorsed, talked openly and bragged about being a sexual predator?

How do Republicans recover from the fallout of losing the support of their major Republican politicians, like John McCain, who most Americans know by name?

The answer?

Republicans won’t recover.

I believe there is going to be a shift in this country.

I believe that people are finally, actually seeing the inherent harm that comes from having a two party system.

But more than that?

I believe the Republican Party is done.

Their credibility has taken a major hit, and I’m not sure they can ever recover from that.

We, as Americans, depend on our politicians to take care of us and inform us of things.

Now, as a woman, how can I listen to a politician that belonged to the same party who endorsed Trump, a self proclaimed sexual predator, and expect my needs to be taken care of?

How can LGBTQIA+ community members be expected to do the same?

How can minorities?

How can Islamic peoples?

How can immigrants?

They can’t.

The Republican Party is done. Their credibility is shot and they will have a very, very difficult time convincing the American people to ever listen to them again.

I believe a change is coming. So take this time to speak up. Show support for a 3rd party candidates. Show your displeasure of the two corrupt party systems. Use your vote to support someone who matters. Fight the system while it’s down.

Take this time to actually do something about the way politics are handled in this great country. The only way to force change is by taking this opportunity to let your voices be heard.

Let not only the Republican Party, but the American political system as whole, know that we as citizens are tired of this monotony and want to see the changes they keep promising and make the United States the great country it is suppose to be.