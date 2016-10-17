Police Reports

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Oct. 5

0926..Memorial Union staff reported an opossum outside of Webb Hall in a trash can. Facilities responded to the call.

0950..Parking Enforcement reported two dogs on campus. Animal Control transported the dogs to the animal shelter.

1305..Officers responded to a Blue Light Emergency telephone call in Sector 1. No problem found.

1320..Officer removed a turtle from the road at 12th and Whildin.

Oct. 6

1033..Officer stopped a bicyclist in 1300 Merchant. Verbal warning for a one way violation in same location.

1130..Officer contacted a skateboarder at 15th and Morse Dr. and advised of campus policy.

1649..Officer assisted Emporia Police Dept. with car stop in 700 State.

1706..Officers checked welfare of a male student at 1309 Sylvan. HBO.

1758..An employee of Sudexo reported being the victim of a threat.

Dejuan Simmons was taken into custody for Criminal Threat and transported at the Lyon Co. jail.

Oct. 7

1503..Officers took report of a non-injury accident involving KS 163EDQ and KS 223JGH in Lot 3.

2155..Officer stopped KS 894GMC in 1700 Merchant. Verbal warning for defective headlight.

2353..Officer checked the welfare of occupants of KS 128 DWF in Sector 3. No problem was found.

2355..Officer checked welfare of occupants of KS 440 HBV in Sector 3. No problem was found.

0335..Officer checked welfare of occupants of 982 JFM at 14th and Market. No problem was found.

Oct. 8

0100..Officers responded to a blue light emergency telephone call south of the Science Hall.

Oct. 9

1942..Officer stopped OK 310LUY at 1829 Merchant. Verbal warning for defective tail light and a stop sign violation at 18th and Merchant.

Oct. 10

2203..Male student reported to ESU PD HQ his bicycle, which was reported stolen, was found in the bike rack by Singular/Trusler Complex. Student could not prove ownership. Officer secured the bicycle with department chain until ownership can be established.

2333..WAW Library/SLIM zones 34,35,36 Burglary. Motion 2nd floor near Room 220. Human error.