Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Emporia State students and community members watch as Union Activities Council ignite the yell like hell bonfire tradition held on Friday night in Wilson Park. The bonfire was one of many events that took place for homecoming week. (John Reynolds)
The grass near the fire pit caught fire multiple times during the event at Wilson Park. Emporia Fire Department stepped in to control the fire and ensure safety to those around, though the area was roped around. (John Reynolds)
Emporia State University cheerleaders, as well as the band, attend the bonfire to rally school spirit and perform. Greek life also performed by competing in a chanting competition. (John Reynolds)
Leave a Comment
To comment on portions of The Bulletin’s website, commenters are required to enter a legitimate email address and first and/or last name before a comment can be published. The Bulletin reserves the right to delete any content deemed inappropriate or inflammatory. Any content judged racist, sexist, vulgar, obscene or objectionable will not be included on The Bulletin’s website. Furthermore, The Bulletin will not publish any content wherein the commenter fraudulently assumes an identity not his/her own. The Bulletin will only disclose user information in the event that it is required to do so by law to protect its own well-being or the well-being of The Bulletin‘s users. Other than those exceptions where The Bulletin determines that it is essential to disclose user information, The Bulletin maintains that it will not divulge personal information (username, email address) to third parties.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.