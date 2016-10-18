The student news site of Emporia State University.
Hornet soccer falls to Lindenwood on Senior Day

Derrick Duncan, Sports Writer • October 18, 2016Leave a Comment

The Emporia State soccer team fell 1-0 to Lindenwood last Sunday afternoon on Senior Day at the ESU Pitch, moving their record to  5-7-2 on the season with 3-4-0  mark in conference play.

The Lady Hornets were going against the wind offensively in the first period and were only able to get off three shots in the first 45 minutes.

The game’s lone goal came at the 13:18 mark when Lion forward Jackie Linder converted on a breakaway from 15 yards out.

Altogether Lindenwood forced Yadira Rivera, senior goalkeeper, to make six saves in the first period.

Emporia State outshot Lindenwood 11-3 in the second half, but they were unable to score. Tanna Benefiel, freshman midfielder, Maria Walden, sophomore midfielder and Jackie Martinek, sophomore forward, each had three shot attempts on the day.

The next game’s first kick is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. on Friday in Maryville, Missouri to battle the Northwest Missouri State Bearcats.

 

