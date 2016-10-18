2016 Black & Gold Gala
The Black & Gold Gala was held on Friday, Oct. 14 in Webb Hall to recognize three outstanding recent graduates and five distinguished alumni.
Recipients of the outstanding recent graduate award were Jason Baker, accounting master in 2009, Lindsey Razafsky, elementary education major in 2008, and Dr. Yaokun “Angel” Yang, music performance major in 2009.
Exceptional individuals no more than 10 years past graduation are eligible to receive this award.
Each recipient has become immensely successful after Emporia State, Baker as the CEO of Scott Cooperative Association in Scott City, KS, Razafsky as a model second grade teacher in Overland Park, KS, and Yang as a piano professor in China.
“My biggest accomplishment was coming to the states and becoming a Hornet,” said Yang about fulfilling her dream.
Recipients of the Distinguished Alumni Award were Dr. Ronald Fredrickson, Shirley Johannsen, Herman Jones, Michael Law and Steve Sauder.
Nominations are collected and then a selection committee determines the annual recipients, according to Tyler Curtis, executive director of alumni relations.The award is the highest honor that can be granted to an alumni.
The alumni displayed their love for ESU in their acceptance speeches.
“Receiving this award feels amazing and humbling,” said Sauder, who is currently president of Emporia’s Radio Stations. “I was on selection committee for this award 12 years ago and after seeing resumes, I concluded I’d never even be considered! So I was stunned when I was informed. I love ESU so this is the best ever next to family stuff.”
The gala finished off with a celebratory toast led by President Garrett and evening entertainment by Sarah Bays and Bob Haselhuhn.
