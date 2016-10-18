ESU alum speaks at Hayes Lecture

John Stibal, Emporia State University alumnus, speaks about leadership in business at the sixth annua;l Sam E. & Jeannene Hayes Lecture Thursday in Webb Hall. The lecture was created by the Hayes to share the success stories of Emporia State graduates to future graduates.

Emporia State alumn, John Stibal, returned to Emporia for Homecoming and to speak at the 2016 Hayes Lecture last Thursday. His lecture was titled “Keep Rising to the Next Level.”

About 100 people attended the lecture and most were students.

“If you wait for it to be perfect, the opportunity will probably pass by,” said Stibal during his lecture.

Alison Garrett, president of ESU, made a speech, welcoming Stibal back to ESU. Jordan Brink, secretary of the Blue Key Honor Society and senior communication major, introduced Stibal.

Stibal graduated with a bachelor of science degree in business in 1982. He was president of the Blue Key Honor Society at ESU during his senior year. He is currently the regional vice president of sales and client management for the northeast region for Unum. He lives in Glenview, Illinois, according to Brink. Stibal’s lecture was about improving yourself and achieving. He showed a TedTalk video talking about leadership and what makes a leader.

Stibal says that the key attributes in a leader are integrity and transparency, optimism and fun, inspire actioned results, humility and authenticity, listening and learning and risk taking.

Brink said that the Blue Key Honor Society wants to find former members to speak for the Hayes lecture.

“John speech was awesome,” Brink said. “His presentations purpose was to be more interactive with the students by asking questions and giving students the opportunity to ask John questions. Additionally, John talked about the importance of being involved… which was a really important segment to me and most students here at ESU. Overall, his presentation was powerful and it was an honor to introduce John Stibal.”

Stibal was chosen because he was involved in the Blue Key Honor Society when he attended ESU and his career success since graduating, according to Brink.

“The purpose of the Hayes lecture is to provide ESU with the opportunity to invite accomplished alumni back to campus to share their stories with current students and the campus community,” said Tyler Curtis, executive director of alumni relations. “They are asked to share some of their successes and discuss leadership. These inspirational stories are intended to inform students about the many opportunities afforded to ESU graduates and to motivate them to seek their own success. John and his story certainly fit that description. Raised in Emporia and a graduate of ESU, John has had a wonderful career and has achieved great success since graduating from ESU.”

Elisabeth Andersag, freshman business major, and Nikola Knoll, freshman health promotion major, were in the audience to receive extra credit for their Goals class.