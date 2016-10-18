Chi Omega chapter celebrates 55 years on campus

Chi Omega sorority celebrate their 55th anniversary with a post game happy hour event Saturday in Skyline. Many Chi Omega members arrived wearing a shirt made specially for the occasion.

Following the homecoming football game on Saturday, the Nu Zeta chapter of Chi Omega hosted a happy hour for active members and alumni in the Skyline room of the union.

“It’s a good opportunity for members to see the big picture of what Chi Omega looks like after you graduate,” said Crystal Chitwood, chapter president and senior secondary English education major.

From 5 to 8 p.m., there was food, conversation, and music for attendees to enjoy.

“There’s just some food, drinks, and time to mingle between actives and alum,” Chitwood said.

Around 100 current and former Chi Omega’s were in attendance at the event.

“My favorite thing is to see the alumni coming back to make that connection with each other, and with the university,” said Nikki Metz, Chi Omega alumni. “And this is a good change for the girls to see where they’ve come from and where they’re going all wrapped up in one.”

The event was held with the intention of connecting Chi Omegas from different generations.

“My favorite thing was probably getting to sing with the alum. It was the first interaction I had with them and it kind of brought us all together,” said Abbie Foley, active member and sophomore nursing major.