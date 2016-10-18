Chi Omega chapter celebrates 55 years on campus
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Following the homecoming football game on Saturday, the Nu Zeta chapter of Chi Omega hosted a happy hour for active members and alumni in the Skyline room of the union.
“It’s a good opportunity for members to see the big picture of what Chi Omega looks like after you graduate,” said Crystal Chitwood, chapter president and senior secondary English education major.
From 5 to 8 p.m., there was food, conversation, and music for attendees to enjoy.
“There’s just some food, drinks, and time to mingle between actives and alum,” Chitwood said.
Around 100 current and former Chi Omega’s were in attendance at the event.
“My favorite thing is to see the alumni coming back to make that connection with each other, and with the university,” said Nikki Metz, Chi Omega alumni. “And this is a good change for the girls to see where they’ve come from and where they’re going all wrapped up in one.”
The event was held with the intention of connecting Chi Omegas from different generations.
“My favorite thing was probably getting to sing with the alum. It was the first interaction I had with them and it kind of brought us all together,” said Abbie Foley, active member and sophomore nursing major.
Leave a Comment
To comment on portions of The Bulletin’s website, commenters are required to enter a legitimate email address and first and/or last name before a comment can be published. The Bulletin reserves the right to delete any content deemed inappropriate or inflammatory. Any content judged racist, sexist, vulgar, obscene or objectionable will not be included on The Bulletin’s website. Furthermore, The Bulletin will not publish any content wherein the commenter fraudulently assumes an identity not his/her own. The Bulletin will only disclose user information in the event that it is required to do so by law to protect its own well-being or the well-being of The Bulletin‘s users. Other than those exceptions where The Bulletin determines that it is essential to disclose user information, The Bulletin maintains that it will not divulge personal information (username, email address) to third parties.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.