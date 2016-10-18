Student arrested in Memorial Union
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Fred Karcher, Sodexo general manager, called for campus police and safety to assist with an incident, at 2 p.m., Oct. 6 at the Hornet Express.
“On 10/06/2016 at 1709 hours Fred C. Karcher (Manager of Sodexo) reported that Dejuan M. Simmons was sitting in the Hornets’ Nest located on the Emporia State University Campus at approximately 1400 hours. Karcher stated that Simmons was throwing food and yelling obscenities,” according to the affidavit from the District Court of Lyon County.
Karcher stated that he requested Simmons to leave, but Simmons responded with further threats to Karcher and his family and more obscenities.
Richard B. Bechtel, Sgt. Pat Ford, and Emporia Police Department’s Officer Jess Penn arrested Simmons in the cafeteria. From there, Simmons was transported and held at the Lyon County Jail. Karcher, Clint D. Kifolo, Sodexo chef, and the arresting officers were the recorded witnesses.
“I was contacted on the evening of October 6 and notified that a student had received a no trespass order for the Memorial Union,” said Jason Bosch, director of the Memorial Union and student involvement. “Unfortunately, I cannot provide any additional information, as it would be violation of FERPA.”
Megan Frakes, junior social sciences education major, and Jodi Smith, junior marketing major, were eating dinner in the cafeteria when Simmons was arrested.
“It’s great that the police responded so quickly,” Smith said.
Frakes agreed with Smith.
“When the safety of students and faculty is in question, a quick response is necessary to ensure the situation doesn’t get out of control,” Frakes said.
Leave a Comment
To comment on portions of The Bulletin’s website, commenters are required to enter a legitimate email address and first and/or last name before a comment can be published. The Bulletin reserves the right to delete any content deemed inappropriate or inflammatory. Any content judged racist, sexist, vulgar, obscene or objectionable will not be included on The Bulletin’s website. Furthermore, The Bulletin will not publish any content wherein the commenter fraudulently assumes an identity not his/her own. The Bulletin will only disclose user information in the event that it is required to do so by law to protect its own well-being or the well-being of The Bulletin‘s users. Other than those exceptions where The Bulletin determines that it is essential to disclose user information, The Bulletin maintains that it will not divulge personal information (username, email address) to third parties.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.