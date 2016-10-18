Student arrested in Memorial Union

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Fred Karcher, Sodexo general manager, called for campus police and safety to assist with an incident, at 2 p.m., Oct. 6 at the Hornet Express.

“On 10/06/2016 at 1709 hours Fred C. Karcher (Manager of Sodexo) reported that Dejuan M. Simmons was sitting in the Hornets’ Nest located on the Emporia State University Campus at approximately 1400 hours. Karcher stated that Simmons was throwing food and yelling obscenities,” according to the affidavit from the District Court of Lyon County.

Karcher stated that he requested Simmons to leave, but Simmons responded with further threats to Karcher and his family and more obscenities.

Richard B. Bechtel, Sgt. Pat Ford, and Emporia Police Department’s Officer Jess Penn arrested Simmons in the cafeteria. From there, Simmons was transported and held at the Lyon County Jail. Karcher, Clint D. Kifolo, Sodexo chef, and the arresting officers were the recorded witnesses.

“I was contacted on the evening of October 6 and notified that a student had received a no trespass order for the Memorial Union,” said Jason Bosch, director of the Memorial Union and student involvement. “Unfortunately, I cannot provide any additional information, as it would be violation of FERPA.”

Megan Frakes, junior social sciences education major, and Jodi Smith, junior marketing major, were eating dinner in the cafeteria when Simmons was arrested.

“It’s great that the police responded so quickly,” Smith said.

Frakes agreed with Smith.

“When the safety of students and faculty is in question, a quick response is necessary to ensure the situation doesn’t get out of control,” Frakes said.