Ask Your Advisor

It’s the middle of the semester, and that means it’s time to enroll.

Since enrollment has started, this is the time students will meet with their advisor about the upcoming semester. Whether or not you are required to have an advisor, I believe everyone should have someone to meet with, because they can be extremely helpful. An advisor is there to help you with choosing your classes, and they will have a file of information about you, the classes you have already taken and what you still need for your major.

One thing an advisor can also help you with is when you have taken classes that might not count as they should. If you transferred from another college or took summer classes in your hometown, an advisor can make sure that those credits transfer as they should.

As a transfer student, my advisor has been really helpful in getting classes to count for what they should. I had quite a few classes transfer as electives instead of filling certain requirements that they could have easily filled. In order to make those classes count, I had to fill out a substitution form with the class information and why I believed it should count toward a requirement. That is completely worth it when it means that I don’t have to take the same or similar class in the future.

Having an advisor also helps when you go to enroll in classes. It sounds simple, but it can be so much easier to do it with someone than having to figure it out on your own. Buzzin can be a bit confusing sometimes, and your advisor is more than willing to help. One example is when you need to take a class and for whatever reason you cannot get into it. If too many people have enrolled, your advisor can help you find a different class, or they can help get you into the class if it is less common. Your advisor also probably has a good idea of your degree requirements. They have advised other students, and so they can help you stay on track and take the classes you actually need.

Advisors can also help with add/drop and overload slips. If you are unhappy with a class, you can go to them and have it dropped. If you still need to add a class, an advisor can help with that too. Advisors can also sign off on you taking more than eighteen credit hours per semester. While too much overload is not recommended, it can be helpful if you are one credit short.

It is also important to have an advisor if you want to change your major or add a minor. An advisor, or the Student Advising Center (SAC), will have the necessary forms for changing your major; they will also be able to help you fill it out, since there are different codes for each major.

Everyone should have an advisor to help them figure out what classes they need, what they don’t, and how to get enrolled in said classes. Having an advisor can mean the difference between graduating on time or late for some people. Yes, taking classes outside of your major can be fun, but you’re in school to get a degree. Don’t forget that.

If you don’t have an advisor or you don’t know who yours is, do what you can to find that person who can help you. Go to the SAC office in Plumb or go to your major department’s office and ask about setting up an advising appointment. This is a simple way to keep yourself on track so that you can graduate when you are supposed to.